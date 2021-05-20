xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
‘You’re the officer that saved my life’: Carroll County first responders honored for work with overdose victims

By
Carroll County Times
May 20, 2021 5:30 AM

Health department workers and community members did their best DoorDash impersonation Wednesday, delivering some 300 lunches and thank-you baskets to first responders at fire companies and police departments throughout the county in appreciation of the work they do to help overdose victims.

First Responders Appreciation Day was hosted by the Carroll County Health Department’s Opioid Prevention Coalition. Delivery teams gathered in front of the health department and assembled packages to take to 24 sites.

Previously, this work had been honored with a dinner for first responders and those they had helped, but adaptations were made this year because of COVID-19.

More than 50 volunteers heard addresses from, among others, Health Officer Ed Singer, Del. Susan Krebs and County Commissioner Ed Rothstein.

As Del. Susan Krebs and Carroll County Health Officer Ed Singer look on, Debbie Finch, an alcohol and other drug abuse prevention specialist with the Carroll County Health Department speaks during Wednesday's First Responders Appreciation Day event at the Carroll County Health Department May 19, 2021.
As Del. Susan Krebs and Carroll County Health Officer Ed Singer look on, Debbie Finch, an alcohol and other drug abuse prevention specialist with the Carroll County Health Department speaks during Wednesday's First Responders Appreciation Day event at the Carroll County Health Department May 19, 2021. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

Krebs, Rothstein, Commissioner Stephen Wantz, State’s Attorney Brian DeLeonardo and Westminster council members Kevin Dayhoff, Ann Gilbert, Greg Pecoraro and Tony Chiavacci all were among the volunteers helping deliver the meals.

In addition, each delivery team included a person in recovery who sought to personally thank a first responder.

During a virtual training session that preceded the lunch delivery, Singer said that first responders often make repeated lifesaving trips to the same addresses. And when the calls for service stop, they wonder whether the person went into recovery or succumbed to addiction.

He repeated what someone in the recovery field once told him, that as long as someone is breathing, there’s still a chance for a successful recovery and life.

A three-minute video was played during the training, focusing on Pfc. Eric Almenas, now with the Manchester Police Department, meeting Kevin Wright, whom he had only previously met while responding to an overdose some four years ago.

“Do you know who I am?” Wright asked Almenas on the video. “Legit, you’re the officer that saved my life during an overdose.”

Substance Abuse and Prevention Supervisor Linda Auerback gives instructions to, from left, Evan Burrill, Carroll County State's Attorney Brian DeLeonardo and Tim Weber as they prepare to deliver snack baskets and lunch from Outlaw BBQ Smokehouse to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office and the Detention Center during Wednesday's First Responders Appreciation Day event at the Carroll County Health Department May 19, 2021.
Substance Abuse and Prevention Supervisor Linda Auerback gives instructions to, from left, Evan Burrill, Carroll County State's Attorney Brian DeLeonardo and Tim Weber as they prepare to deliver snack baskets and lunch from Outlaw BBQ Smokehouse to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office and the Detention Center during Wednesday's First Responders Appreciation Day event at the Carroll County Health Department May 19, 2021. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)

He then showed Almenas a tattoo on his leg that commemorated the day — Jan. 6, 2017 — Almenas helped bring him back.

“Sometimes we catch people on their worst days,” Almenas said to Wright. “It’s always good to see them now, when they’re not on their worst days. To seem them at a better time.”

They spoke for a few minutes and the encounter ended with a hug. Wright noted that when a life like his is saved, it’s more than one life. Because that person can then become a sponsor and help save others.

During the training, presentations were made by Erin Fitzpatrick, with the Baltimore office of the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), and Amy Laugelli, a substance abuse prevention coordinator with the Carroll County Health Department.

Fitzpatrick told the virtual audience of more than 40 about some of the trends the DEA is seeing throughout the region. Among those, she noted that while bundles of cash have traditionally been a telltale sign of a drug operation, some are turning to cryptocurrency.

Regarding drug use, she noted that methamphetamine is making a comeback in the region, particularly near the West Virginia border, that cocaine remains in high use and is often mixed with opioids and that marijuana, decriminalized or legalized in many states, is creating challenges because they are finding it to be laced with liquid opioids.

While heroin remains an issue, she said, it is not being seen in nearly as pure a form as in the past and is often mixed with substances like caffeine, iodine, codeine and fuel — as well as the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl.

“It’s rare that toxicology reports come back that don’t have fentanyl,” she said, referring to its frequent presence in the system of those who’ve had fatal overdoses.

She said 90% of fatal overdoses in Maryland involve opioids.

Often drugs are being distributed in gel caps with colors associated with the various groups doing the supplying. Among the gangs involved in the drug trade in the Baltimore area, she said, are the Crips, Bloods and Black Guerilla Family while MS-13 is more prevalent in Prince George’s County and the Eastern Shore.

Westminster council member Tony Chiavacci, right, and Margie Neighoff, left, pick up lunches from Outlaw BBQ Smokehouse owner Steve Rogers to deliver to first responders during Wednesday's First Responders Appreciation Day event at the Carroll County Health Department May 19, 2021.
Westminster council member Tony Chiavacci, right, and Margie Neighoff, left, pick up lunches from Outlaw BBQ Smokehouse owner Steve Rogers to deliver to first responders during Wednesday's First Responders Appreciation Day event at the Carroll County Health Department May 19, 2021. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

Fitzpatrick noted that overdoses are up by 12.7% in the central region of Maryland and that Carroll County is just outside the top 10 jurisdictions in the state for fatal overdoses.

According to the April overdose report from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Carroll has reported a 26.3% increase in overdoses (144 through April after 114 over the same period in 2020) and a 69.2% increase in fatal overdoses (22 through April after 13 at through April last year).

Laugelli’s presentation was on the science of addiction, the developing adolescent brain, and stigma. She noted that addiction is defined as a chronic, relapsing disorder characterized by compulsive drug seeking, continued use despite harmful consequences, and long-lasting changes in the brain. It is considered both a complex brain disorder and a mental illness.

She pointed out that the earlier a person begins using drugs, the more likely the person is to develop a drug problem, including addiction, because of brain development.

On the topic of stigma, Laugelli said it may stem from “antiquated and inaccurate beliefs that addiction is a moral failing, instead of what we know it to be — a chronic, treatable disease from which patients can recover and continue to lead healthy lives.”

Laugelli said stigmatizing attitudes can reduce willingness of individuals with a substance use disorder to seek treatment. She encouraged people to call the Carroll County Health Department Substance Abuse Prevention office at 410-876-4803 or to seek out information from the National Institute on Drug Abuse at www.drugabuse.gov.

Wednesday’s event was sponsored by the Opioid Misuse Prevention Program grant and the Carroll County Health Department.

Snack baskets are assembeled to be delivered to police departments during Wednesday's First Responders Appreciation Day event at the Carroll County Health Department May 19, 2021.
Snack baskets are assembeled to be delivered to police departments during Wednesday's First Responders Appreciation Day event at the Carroll County Health Department May 19, 2021. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

