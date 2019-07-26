Carroll County nonprofit whose mission is to serve first-responders, ‘everyday heroes,’ takes steps to grow

A grass-roots, Carroll County-based nonprofit recently achieved a major step in its efforts to expand its services for those who put their lives on the line for others.
The First Responders Assistance Program exists to benefit people such as police officers, paramedics, emergency medical technicians, firefighters, dispatchers and their immediate families — or “everyday heroes,” as volunteer Tina Allen of Westminster likes to call them.
The organization recently received a letter granting it tax-exempt status, Allen said, which is a huge leap considering the group began with a few friends pooling their money to help others.
Allen comes from a family of first-responders and is engaged to a police officer who works in Baltimore County. She helped founder Christina Pundt get the First Responders Assistance Program off the ground when they discovered they had a mutual friend — a police officer in need of a liver transplant. (The officer is working undercover, so the Times will not reveal their name.)
Allen and Pundt found ways to get their friend to doctor’s appointments and helped them with simple chores such as cutting the grass, Allen said. As they researched, they found there are more first-responders, like their friend, in need.
“People need help, and we wanted to find a way to help them," Allen said.
The group raises money for first-responders but also connects them with people who may be able to provide services at a free or reduced rate, or to come during off-hours to accommodate first-responders’ unusual schedules, Allen said.
“These people work very hard. They sometimes work 24 to 36 hour shifts. They don’t see their family very much and they don’t get paid nearly as much as you might think. They’re always there for you. It would be nice if you could just give back a little bit," Allen said.
To help these people, the organization is selling tickets for a 50/50 raffle. One ticket is $5, three cost $10, and eight cost $20. The drawing will be held on Facebook Live, at https://www.facebook.com/FirstResponderAssistanceProgram/, on Sunday at 7 p.m. For more information, email helpourheroes@clubmember.org. Donations can also be made on Crowdrise by searching for “First Responders In Need: Helping our Everyday Heroes."
Since the group formed about two years ago, it has helped 17 people by donating $47,200 and providing nine services, according to Allen. Of that money, 62 percent came from donations outside the organization, Allen said, and volunteers often dig into their own pockets to contribute.
One of the beneficiaries of the program is emergency medical technician Jessica Field, whose home is in New Market.
Field has been an EMT for nine years, working in a military setting and in Maryland. She went to the First Responders Assistance Program when she ran into a health issue and could not pay rent, Field wrote in an email while deployed.
Field first tried contacting churches, state, and military assistance programs, but because she rented from a private owner and not a property management company, they could not help her, she said.
Now that it is an official nonprofit, the next short-term goal is to set up an office in Columbia, Allen said, and eventually branch out across the East Coast to become nationally recognized.
“Ms. Allen was able to cover my rent for the amount I had short for about two months. When I was medically cleared to come back to work, I slowly gave back into the fund and, in turn, paid back what they generously gave,” Field wrote.
“Programs such as this do exist. There are many. However, the restrictions and demands placed on those in need are very difficult. This program is straight forward. They do not make you jump through hoops or stress you out any further. They are also confidential, which for public service workers, is very important,” Field wrote.
Currently, the First Responders Assistance Program has 12 requests for assistance, the majority of which are for financial assistance, Allen said. The organization has four volunteers, including May Dorn and Sophia Keys, and is looking for more, Allen said.
First-responders who need assistance are encouraged to reach out.
“If we personally can’t help, we definitely can find somebody who will,” Allen said.