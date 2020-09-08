‘It was kind of overwhelming’: Carroll County students, teachers adapting during unprecedented first day of school

It only took a few hours for Allie Cullison to feel stressed out on the first day of school.
Cullison, who began her senior year at Winters Mill High School on Tuesday, said she had a learning station set up in her bedroom. Her first two classes, criminal justice and advanced placement computer science, went off without a hitch, she said. Then came intro to computer science, and Cullison said she had difficulty connecting to the Google Classroom software.
“I got in, I was just a couple of minutes late,” Cullison said. “I had to keep reloading and restart my computer and stuff."
Moreover, Cullison said she is worried about trying to handle some of the more difficult classes on her schedule outside of the traditional in-school setting in the presence of a teacher.
“I don’t know how I’m going to be able to do AP Computer Science without being in the class,” he said, "so I may switch to taking that later.”
It was a first day of school unlike any other in Carroll and elsewhere as education was shifted from in-person learning to an online format in an effort to prevent accelerated spread of the coronavirus within school hallways.
The Board of Education decided at its July 29 meeting that Carroll County Public Schools would begin the 2020-21 school year virtually, in what the school system termed an “enhanced” version of the distance learning that Carroll, like all of Maryland, put in place last spring when schools were closed across the state after March 13 because of the pandemic.
CCPS teachers have the option of working from home or from within school buildings during virtual learning. The school system strongly encouraged teachers to be in their classrooms Tuesday, when students started classes. A mandate, first from the local Board of Education and then from the state, is in place to significantly increase the amount of synchronous learning, the time educators spend “live” with their classes, teaching lessons and responding to students who are logged in.
At its Aug. 26 meeting, the school board voted to require teachers be in their rooms by Oct. 5. The county is looking at Oct. 19 as a target date to shift to a hybrid model of remote and in-person instruction, though that is contingent on certain COVID-19 measures being met and will be discussed at future board meetings.
Cullison said she missed seeing her classmates and teachers in the building Tuesday, but she has tried to stay positive amid the pandemic.
“Honestly, it was kind of overwhelming,” Cullison said. “I had issues connecting into my classes. At home, I get a lot more distracted because it’s harder to focus. It’s weird not seeing my friends and being able to socialize.”
This story will be updated throughout the day.