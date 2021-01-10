Special delivery: ‘Strong, feisty little girl’ born to Westminster parents was first baby of year at Carroll Hospital

Westminster residents Courtney and Chris Bohle hadn’t even considered the possibility that they could have Carroll Hospital’s first baby of 2021. She wasn’t due until Jan. 22.
But Kennedy Clare Bohle came into the world at 9:07 p.m. on Jan. 1, weighing 7 pounds 4 ounces and measuring 19 1/4 inches long. She joins her 2-year-old big brother, Cullison.
Melanie Morrison, clinical manager of The Family Birthplace at the hospital spoke of the anticipation that comes with welcoming the first baby of the new year.
“Every New Year’s Eve, the excitement is palpable in The Family Birthplace as we wait for the first baby of the new year. It fills everyone with such joy, happiness and hope for the new year,” Morrison said. “Family Birthplace staff were pretty confident that this would be the first baby of the year, but anything could happen at any time.”
Courtney Bohle said they may have been surprised by the date, but she and Chris knew they were expecting a girl.
“We did a gender reveal Labor Day weekend with a huge piñata,” Courtney said “The gender reveal was just with my parents and us because of COVID. My friend Jennifer made the piñata for us and then was there with her kids (who I taught at one point) and they videotaped our reaction [and] took pictures for us. We were shocked to learn we were having a girl!”
Being pregnant in 2020 and delivering the first day of 2021 wasn’t as easy as it was with their first baby, but at least Chris was allowed in for the delivery.
“COVID made things challenging throughout pregnancy,” Courtney shared. “I went to the majority of my appointments alone. Having my husband with me for delivery was wonderful but I wish we had been allowed to have family visit in the hospital. There is something special about sharing your newborn baby with your chosen guests before sharing them with the world.”
According to Courtney, the first baby of the new year was given a Walmart gift card from an anonymous donor, which they used for diapers. She expressed gratitude for the unexpected reward.
When choosing a name, Courtney said she and Chris wanted a name with a hard C or K sound, but they also wanted a less common name, since they both work for the Carroll County Public Schools system, where Chris is a technology education teacher, and she is school counselor.
Because Kennedy was premature, she had to stay a little longer in the hospital, but she is now home with her big brother, Cullison.
“Kennedy got him a monster truck toy (his favorite!) for when he got to meet her,” Courtney said. “He seems to really like her so far, but he was way more excited about the monster truck.”
Courtney said the family is settling in and has already fallen in love with their daughter.
“Kennedy is a strong, feisty little girl who loves to sleep, eat and cuddle her parents,” Courtney said. “Equipped with every bow her mama could find on Amazon, she will always be ready and dressed to the tens for a follow up interview.”