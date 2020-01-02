Isaac White arrived at Carroll Hospital at 1:12 p.m. on New Years Day. He was two days early in truth, but just in time to be the first baby born in in the 2020s in Carroll County.
“When we knew the due date was Jan. 3, we definitely were thinking, ‘What if he came on the first and was the first baby?’” said Isaac’s father, Daniel White. “It was more like a joke. We didn’t actually think he would. But then we were surprised we were the only baby yesterday.”
On Thursday afternoon, Daniel sat with his wife Katherine as she held Isaac in their hospital room, the both of them tickled by the symbolism of the date of their child’s arrival, but focused most of all on their newly expanded family.
“We always wanted children,” Katherine said.
“It’s kind of cool,” Daniel added, “because Jan. 1 was our ninth anniversary of dating.”
The couple met through running — their first date was the Westminster Turkey Trot 5K in 2010.
“We became official on the first,” Katherine said. “Then we got married Aug. 2, 2014, so we just had our five-year anniversary this year.”
Though both Katherine and Daniel knew they wanted to become parents when they got married, they decided to wait a couple of years.
“It took a little while to get where we currently are. I had to go through Shady Grove [fertility treatments]. A lot of surgeries, a lot of stuff,” Katherine said. “So three years later we have our little baby.”
With luck, the couple said, Isaac will take up the family tradition of running as well.
“If you get the running stroller you can take him out,” said Mary Zaleskiewicz, Katherine’s mother, who as a Carroll Hospital employee was the first grandmother on hand when it came time for Katherine to have her baby.
Daniel’s mother, Kim White, arrived later on Jan. 1.
“Mary works here and I’m a NICU nurse at GBMC, so I helped a little bit with the breastfeeding here,” Kim said. “They’re going to have lots of help.”
And Kim, at least, has a bit of experience at grandmothering.
“This is Mary’s first grandchild — and my sixth! Dan’s siblings just had babies in November, two of them," she said.
“All boys,” Daniel added.
And as for the name Isaac, a family tradition? It was actually because of the Biblical meaning, according to Daniel.
“Laughter,” he said.
That, and a more practical concern.
“I teach at Francis Scott Key High School and I haven’t had a student named Isaac,” Katherine explained.
And now that Isaac has arrived, Katherine and Daniel plan to lay low and enjoy their parental leave from work. They may even work on some New Year’s resolutions.
“I turn 30 in July, so I made a 30 to 40 list of things I can accomplish, or try to anyways,” Katherine said.
“For me, it’s just to be a good dad I guess,” Daniel said. “I didn’t have any New Year’s resolutions other than being a dad.”
“You guys will make excellent parents,” Kim added.
To which Daniel replied with a smile, “Thanks,— mom.”