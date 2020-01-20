Roads were closed and multiple crews from Carroll County fire companies responded to a house fire in the 1300 block of Washington Road on Monday afternoon.
One occupant, who was the only person home at the time of the fire, escaped, along with a dog and a cat. Other pets are were still being searched for, said Carroll County Volunteer Emergency Services Assocation Liason Jamie Petry.
The first call for service went out at 12:14 p.m., and crews responded to a one-alarm blaze in a single-family home, Petry said. Rapid Intervention Dispatch (RID), a crew that is assembled if firefighters may have to enter a dangerous environment, was called.
Maryland State Police closed a part of Washington Road near the intersection with Kate Wagner Road, but cars were detoured onto Kate Wagner Road. BGE responded to the scene and the Office of the State Fire Marshal was en route as of about 1 p.m.