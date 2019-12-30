An older, wooden-frame, two-and-a-half story home caught fire in the 3300 block of Littlestown Pike late Sunday, according to Charlie Simpson, public information officer for Pleasant Valley Community Fire Company. The homeowner was not present when the fire started, but a neighbor called 911, Simpson said. A lieutenant of Gamber and Community Fire Company passing through the area was able to get there quickly, saw the fire at 11:45 p.m. and requested additional support, Simpson said.