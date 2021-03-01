New Windsor house fire under investigation

A Sunday afternoon fire in the 2000 block of Dr. Stitely Road in New Windsor is under investigation.
No injuries were reported though damage to the three-story, wood-framed, single-family home is estimated to be $300,000, according to a notice of investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The preliminary cause of the fire is under investigation according to the notice. The fire originated in the interior and was discovered by the homeowners.
The New Windsor Fire Department was the primary responding unit for a call that came in at 2:56 p.m. It took about three hours to bring the blaze under control.