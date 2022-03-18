Carroll County commissioners approve purchase of new radios for Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services

As Carroll County works to establish its new combined Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services, the Board of County Commissioners approved the purchase this week of several radios and charging equipment to be used by the department.

The county’s Department of Public Safety requested permission to purchase three mobile radios and vehicle chargers in the amount of $19,648.77 and two portable radios and accessories in the amount of $11,337.60, for a total of $30,986.37.

The purchase will be made from Motorola Solutions on a Maryland State Contract that was competitively bid. The total amount is within the adopted budget and no additional funds will be necessary.

On Thursday Public Safety Director Scott Campbell said these devices are needed to equip the sport utility vehicles that will be used by two new positions posted for hire by the department. The positions and the vehicles were previously approved for the Department of Fire and EMS.

The mobile and portable radios are standard devices issued to fire and EMS personnel, Campbell said.

“Back in the early days … we were using low band radios with one or two channels,” Campbell said. “Even though the cost has gone up significantly, the technology and its capabilities are remarkable.”

In October 2020, the Board of County Commissioners officially established Carroll County’s first combination fire and emergency medical services department. The Maryland General Assembly in 2018 passed enabling legislation allowing the county government to establish the department.

Before that time, the Carroll County Volunteer Emergency Services Association used personnel paid by the county.

In February, department Director Michael Robinson said the county was preparing to hire up to 200 employees in the next two years, and officials secured a contract to provide psychological testing as part of the hiring process.