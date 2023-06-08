Carroll County Fire and EMS welcomes 72 new hires, following the induction of 16 lieutenants

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Carroll County Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services will welcome 72 new hires Thursday as it begins orientation and training.

The new employees include firefighters, emergency medical workers, paramedics and fire apparatus drivers, said Michael Robinson Sr., the department’s director and chief.

Also reporting to work Thursday are 16 new lieutenants who were sworn in on June 1.

This launch comes three years after the county created its first combination fire and EMS department.

Of the 16, 12 are station lieutenants. Four are assigned to the Westminster, Sykesville and Mount Airy fire and rescue companies, working 24 hours on duty and 72 hours off. They will serve as station supervisors, responding to emergency and nonemergency events, maintaining station quarters and equipment, and performing training, quality assurance and many other duties related to the management of a fire station.

The four other lieutenants are shift commanders, overseeing the entire Department of Fire and EMS while on 24-hour shifts. They will respond to all major incidents, administer staffing and serve as the senior representative of the department to other agencies.

Robinson said that Thursday’s orientation includes completing human resource requirements, and training in computers, radio communications, federal requirements, and respiratory and breathing equipment.

The new employees also will be issued uniforms and personal protective equipment and receive instruction on and gain access to the county’s incident reporting system.

The push to create a combination paid and volunteer county fire service began in Carroll County more than a decade ago. In 2018, the Maryland General Assembly passed legislation allowing the county to establish the new department and in October 2020 the Carroll Board of County Commissioners unanimously voted to pass an ordinance creating it.

Robinson assumed his role in September 2021, and has been charged with the overall direction, administration and evaluation of the department. Under his leadership, the new Department of Fire and EMS has been purchasing equipment, supplies and vehicles, and hiring personnel.

Robinson has said he is planning to hire up to 240 employees in the next two years.

Ted Zaleski, director of the county’s Department of Management and Budget, stated in a fiscal 2024 budget document that the costs associated with the transition to a county fire and EMS department will be about $20 million per year.

“We believe we are closer to capturing the full cost of implementation,” he said. “As with any of our long-range planning efforts, the projections will continue to be refined as more information becomes available.”

In the $542.8 million operating budget for fiscal 2024 approved by commissioners last week, the Department of Fire and EMS was allotted a total of $23.5 million, including money for round-the-clock EMS coverage, administrative and operational costs.

The four shift commander lieutenants are being paid an hourly wage of $33.76, and 12 station lieutenants are paid $30.95 an hour.

The starting salary for firefighters and emergency medical technicians is $21.69 an hour, according to Robinson. For fire apparatus drivers, the starting salary is $23.64 an hour, paramedics earn $25.78 an hour, and firefighter paramedics earn $28.42.

There will be a 3.55% cost of living increase in salaries starting July 1. The percentage increase is included in the fiscal 2024 budget, which was adopted by the commissioners last month.

Robinson earns an annual salary of $132,268

Staffing and equipment are needed for 13 of the county’s 14 volunteer fire companies. The Harney Volunteer Fire Company in Taneytown will receive no new staffing, as it has no ambulances and a low call volume.

The new personnel will be assigned to stations in Westminster, Sykesville, Taneytown and Winfield. They will work 24/7, with shift changes at 7 a.m.

“There will be a total of four fully staffed shifts, so each shift will for work for 24 hours, followed by three days off,” Robinson said. “As needed overtime will be drawn from any of the three other shifts. The shift commander will administer time and attendance, and assure countywide staffing.”

Robinson said the hiring process will continue, with another group of new personnel starting on July 6. They will be assigned to stations in Mount Airy, Manchester and Reese.