Carroll commissioners approve new software for fire and EMS training and tracking

Training for Carroll County’s career and volunteer fire and rescue personnel is getting an update.

The Board of Carroll County Commissioners unanimously approved Thursday a $48,020 purchase for training and record-keeping software from Lexipol, LLC. The county’s department of fire and EMS currently has no centralized training credentialing or record-keeping system.

Lexipol is a training company based in Frisco, Texas, that provides policy manuals, training bulletins and consulting services to law enforcement agencies, fire departments and other public safety departments, according to its website.

“Essentially, what this will do is provide a 24/7 web-based online learning platform for both career and volunteer personnel,” said Mike Robinson, director of the county’s fire and EMS department.

Robinson said the platform would provide access to training mandated by the state as well as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and other required training. It will also allow the department to track its training compliance.

“Probably the bigger area that this platform will cover is, we currently have zero training records for anyone,” he said. “So should someone be injured or we have a line of duty death, when OSHA comes in at the federal level to investigate this they want to see the training records. We have no training records.”

The platform will also help to improve internal communications, Robinson said.

Commissioners were impressed with the software

“This is going to help us not only with the safety of our personnel, but our liability exposure, and long-term should help us save money on our insurance rates,” said Commissioner Eric Bouchat, who represents District 4, said.