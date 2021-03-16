No injuries in mobile home fire near Manchester

The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a mobile home fire that occurred early Sunday near Manchester.
The Manchester Volunteer Fire Company extinguished the blaze in the 1500 block of E. Deep Run Road in about 15 minutes, according to a notice of investigation from the fire marshal’s office. Some 20 firefighters responded.
The call for the incident came at 12:56 a.m. Sunday March 14, for a trailer fire.
There were no injuries and damage was estimated at $5,000, according to the notice.
The notice states that the fire originated in the living room of the mobile home and the preliminary cause was accidental as a result of improperly discarded smoking materials.