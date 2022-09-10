Carroll County commissioners issue $750,000 in loans to Taneytown and Lineboro fire companies for new vehicles

Both the Taneytown and Lineboro volunteer fire companies have some more money in the bank to purchase new equipment, thanks to the Board of Carroll County Commissioners.

The commissioners unanimously approved low-interest loans to each company totaling $750,000, during a Thursday meeting.

Advertisement

The Taneytown Volunteer Fire Company received a $400,000 loan from the county to fund part of the purchase of a new Seagrave Engine Tanker, while the Lineboro Volunteer Fire Company was given a $350,000 loan to purchase a new ambulance.

Jennifer Hobbs, the county’s comptroller, said the loans allow the fire companies to take advantage of the county’s financing program and get a low interest rate.

Advertisement

The current interest rate is 1.56%, based on the county’s November 2021 bond issue, but the final interest rate for the loans will be determined once the bonds are issued, Hobbs said.

The loan repayment terms for both companies will be seven years and the county will hold a mortgage lien on the purchased equipment, Hobbs said. The Taneytown company has no outstanding loans with the county, but the Lineboro company has three outstanding loans with the county totaling $1,492,112.

Lineboro is up to date on all its payments to the county, Hobbs said.

Commissioner Eric Bouchat, a Republican who represents District 4, asked Hobbs how comfortable she was with the Lineboro company adding to its debt to the county.

Advertisement

“I am comfortable,” she said. “I have reviewed their financial statements. I feel that they’re sufficient.”

Nathan Saurusaits, Lineboro’s EMS captain, said the order for the new ambulance has already been placed.

“We’re expecting delivery sometime around March 2023,” he said. “So, it’s already in production.”

Advertisement

James Parker, treasurer of the Taneytown Volunteer Fire Company, said that company is replacing a 22-year-old engine tanker, Engine 54, with a new tanker, used mainly to carry thousands of gallons of water and equipment to fight fires.

“It’s basically what we need to replace what we have,” he said.

The actual cost of the new engine tanker is $900,000, so the fire company will need to fund $500,000 of the purchase price. Parker said the company will use proceeds from its annual carnival and will hold other fundraisers. Once the order is placed, Parker said it will take two years for the engine tanker to arrive in Taneytown.

Carroll County Breaking News As it happens When big news breaks, be the first to know. >

Taneytown also has a six-person rescue truck, a 500-gallon engine truck, an eight-person ladder truck, a two-person brush truck, a five-person utility truck, a duty truck and two ambulances.