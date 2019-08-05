Man sustains ‘significant burns’ from a fire in Westminster, sent to hospital

A man sustained “significant burns” from an outside fire in Westminster and was sent to a hospital Monday, according to a spokesperson for the Westminster Volunteer Fire Department.
The man, who is in his early 20s, was doing outdoor work around a structure in the 600 block of Stonegate Road “when a fire suddenly occurred,” said fire company spokesman Josh Evans. His burns are non-life-threatening, and he was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center’s burn center in Baltimore, Evans said.
The fire company was alerted to the fire shortly after 3:30 p.m., Evans said, and there was no damage to the structure.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, Evans said.