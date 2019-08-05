Advertisement

Man sustains ‘significant burns’ from a fire in Westminster, sent to hospital

Leah Brennan
By
Carroll County Times |
Aug 05, 2019 | 5:47 PM
Westminster Fire Company vehicles on May 24, 2018. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

A man sustained “significant burns” from an outside fire in Westminster and was sent to a hospital Monday, according to a spokesperson for the Westminster Volunteer Fire Department.

The man, who is in his early 20s, was doing outdoor work around a structure in the 600 block of Stonegate Road “when a fire suddenly occurred,” said fire company spokesman Josh Evans. His burns are non-life-threatening, and he was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center’s burn center in Baltimore, Evans said.

The fire company was alerted to the fire shortly after 3:30 p.m., Evans said, and there was no damage to the structure.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, Evans said.

