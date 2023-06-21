Carroll County officials hope for state grant to revitalize Finksburg’s Route 140 corridor

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Carroll County planning staff are working to get a $48,000 state grant for improvements to the Route 140 corridor in Finksburg.

The Maryland Facade Improvement Program Grant is offered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. On Thursday, representatives from the Carroll County Department of Planning will detail their grant application to the Board of Carroll County Commissioners.

Advertisement

If approved by commissioners and the state, the grant will partially fund the Finksburg Facade Improvement Program, which encourages businesses along Route 140 in Finksburg to apply for funds to improve the appearance of buildings, facades and signs.

Advertisement

Under recent guidelines from the Department of Planning, which oversees the program, businesses are offered up to 80% of the total cost of an outside renovation project when they match 20% or more of the cost. The goal of the program is to encourage outside renovation of buildings and signs, improve the appearance of the Finksburg Corridor, make revitalization efforts affordable, and preserve and enhance economic vitality of commercial services. Commercial or industrial zoned properties that front Route 140, or are adjacent to a property that fronts Route 140, are eligible to apply for grant funding.

In 2019, the Finksburg community received a Sustainable Communities designation from the state after a joint application by the Carroll County Department of Planning and Finksburg Planning and Citizens’ Council. The two had partnered to create the facade improvement program along the Route 140 corridor. The Finksburg Planning and Citizens’ Council promotes the Finksburg community and works to preserve the quality of life for farms, families and businesses in the area.

Finksburg is an unincorporated area of Carroll County, with a population of 11,085 residents.

The county’s fiscal 2024 budget for the program is $65,571, which includes the state grant request of $48,000, a participant match of $12,000 and a county contribution of $5,571, to cover the cost of staff time to administer the program.

Carroll County Breaking News As it happens When big news breaks, be the first to know. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Eligible projects include new signs, lighting, brick and masonry work, awnings, new doors and windows, paint, curb enhancements, exterior flowers and plants, and repairs and remodel of the front of the building.

Mudgett’s Auto Body on Dede Road in Finksburg replaced its outdoor signage and installed LED lighting as part of the program. The project’s total cost was $7,503.31, according to Tiffany Fossett, comprehensive planner with the county. It is the only completed project in the program so far.

The Finksburg Facade Improvement Program was formed by the county in 2021 and received $50,000 in state grant funding in fiscal 2022. Mudgett’s application was accepted in 2022.

Two other Finksburg businesses have applications going through the approval process.

Advertisement

To watch Thursday’s meeting, go to http://carrollcountymd.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx or the county’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDzdbrU6aIeKIqNQxmGbBhw.