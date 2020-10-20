Carroll County Commissioner Weaver to speak at Finksburg citizens council meeting

The Finksburg Planning and Citizens Council will host County Commissioner Richard Weaver, R-District 2, at its next general membership meeting, on Thursday, Oct. 22.
Open to the public, the meeting will be held virtually on Zoom, according to a FPACC news release. Weaver, who is in his second term, will discuss current issues and topics and answer questions from the audience.
All area residents are welcome to join the video conference; however, space is limited. Participants may join the Zoom conference online or by phone. The meeting is free and advance registration is not required.
To access the live Zoom meeting, visit the FPACC website at www.Finksburg.org. A recording of the meeting will be posted on FPACC’s YouTube channel.
The Finksburg Planning and Citizens Council is a nonprofit community organization, founded in 2002. General Council meetings are generally held at 7 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month.