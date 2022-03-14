Finksburg businesses may apply soon for matching grants related to façade improvements

Finksburg businesses may begin to apply early next month for up to $10,000 in matching funds from Carroll County via the Finksburg Façade Improvement Program.
The Carroll County Department of Planning, in conjunction with the Finksburg Planning and Citizens’ Council, was recently awarded $50,000 from the State of Maryland for the program. Applications will be accepted beginning April 1.
The program will offer matching grant funds to eligible property and business owners in the Finksburg Sustainable Community corridor to improve the appearance of building façades and signs.
Goals of the program are to encourage renovation of building façades and signs, improve the appearance of the Finksburg corridor, leverage private improvements by making revitalization efforts affordable and community based and preserve and enhance the economic vitality of commercial services.
Business owners must commit at least 50% of the total cost of improvements in order to receive a matching grant of up to $10,000.
The state grant is provided through the Community Legacy program, administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. The department said the program is “aimed at strengthening communities through activities such as business retention and attraction, encouraging homeownership and commercial revitalization.”
For more information about the program, including information about eligible applicants and improvements and how to apply, visit FinksburgFIP.org or contact the Carroll County Department of Planning at 410-386-5145.