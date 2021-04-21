Carroll County commissioners approve budget plan, pass on tax increases despite concerns of future deficits

This year’s budget is balanced, as is required by law, and some $8.7 million is expected to be left in a discretionary fund. Future year budget projections start off well enough, with a $3.8 million surplus expected next year. But expenses begin to outpace revenue in FY24, when a nearly $2 million deficit is projected. That rises to more than $6 million in FY25, nearly $12 million in FY26 and $15.8 million in FY27.