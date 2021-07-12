Eldersburg man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for child porn

A U.S. District Judge sentenced Shon Brian Beck of Eldersburg to 15 years in a federal prison, followed by 25 years of supervised release, for the production and receipt of child pornography.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Maryland announced the sentencing by U.S. District Judge Ellen L. Hollander on Friday.
Beck, 56, pled guilty to the charge last year. He admitted to taking sexually explicit images of a 6-year-old girl during a 2001 vacation in Delaware’s Bethany Beach, according to the news release.
During the vacation, Beck and his family shared a condominium with two other families. He sneaked into the young girl’s room and used a digital camera to take 11 sexually explicit photos of the girl, according to the release.
Another victim reported in 2018 that Beck sexually abused her, the news release states. It led to a search of Beck’s residence in March 2019 where law enforcement seized Beck’s computer equipment and digital cameras.
Investigators found the 11 sexually explicit images of the girl and more than 450 images and videos documenting the sexual abuse of minors, including some who were prepubescent. Many of the videos and images were downloaded from the internet.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office’s release states the case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. The news release also states Acting United States Attorney Jonathan F. Lenzner commended the FBI, Maryland State Police for their work and the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office for its assistance.