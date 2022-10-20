Taneytown native William Hornby, an advocate for male eating disorder awareness, is honored by state

Erin Thomas, William Hornby's 6th grade teacher at Northwest Middle, gives her remarks. Maryland Comptroller and former gubernatorial candidate Peter Franchot presented the William Donald Schaefer Helping People Award to William Hornby. Originally from Taneytown, William is well-known on TikTok for being a men’s eating disorder recovery advocate, using his platform to encourage people to recognize their problems and to never invalidate their struggles at the same time. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Taneytown native William Hornby uses social media to raise awareness about eating disorders in men and says negative stereotypes and perceptions of masculinity can make it more difficult for men to seek help. Hornby’s efforts earned him the William Donald Schaefer Helping People Award.

Maryland comptroller and former gubernatorial candidate Peter Franchot presented the award Wednesday at Taneytown City Hall. The ceremony was attended by Hornby’s family as well as Taneytown Mayor Bradley Wantz and Carroll County District 1 Commissioner Stephen Wantz.

Advertisement

“I couldn’t find any men who were talking about eating disorder recovery,” Hornby said, “so I became the man who talks about eating disorder recovery so that other men wouldn’t have to go through that.”

The 23-year-old’s TikTok account @williamhornby grew from about 13,000 followers in October 2020 to roughly 360,500 followers this month. Hornby gained his initial following from a series of pumpkin-carving videos, but said his account really began to explode when he switched to creating content about eating disorders.

Advertisement

Hornby was diagnosed with Other Specified Feeding or Eating Disorders in spring 2019, an eating disorder classification for those who do not meet the diagnostic criteria for any other eating disorders, such as anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa or binge eating disorder.

“I am in a very good place in my recovery right now,” he said.

Hornby works as a public speaker and serves on the Youth Advisory Board for the Eating Disorder Coalition, which advocates for legislation and federal funding for eating disorder research. His presentation, “The Power of Becoming the Advocate You Needed,” highlights his journey to fill the void of men discussing eating disorders on social media. Hornby said he wants to create as much positive change as possible.

“I just wanted to help people,” Hornby said, “and suddenly it’s my career. It’s very surprising, it definitely wasn’t something I pursued on purpose. It just kind of happened, and I’m very grateful for how it’s been going and for the amount of change I’ve been able to affect in people’s lives.”

The Helping People award is presented to 24 Marylanders every year and is named for former governor, comptroller and Baltimore mayor William Donald Schaefer. Franchot said recipients of the award are chosen because they exemplify the qualities of honesty, authenticity, transparency and empathy, and Schaefer’s lifelong commitment to helping people.

Carroll County Breaking News As it happens When big news breaks, be the first to know. >

Other recent awardees include a Sykesville girl who started a nonprofit to provide school supplies to underserved elementary school students and an Ellicott City family that launched a nonprofit to engage their community in pirate-themed scavenger hunts.

“The problem with this particular disorder is that it’s often associated with women and models and things like that,” Franchot said. “Boys and men are subjected to a lot of bullying by people who don’t realize how hurtful their language is, so you have a lot of trauma out there that happens. I’m just glad there’s someone like William that can communicate authentically and honestly.”

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, more than one in 25 Americans will be diagnosed with binge eating disorder, bulimia nervosa or anorexia nervosa in their lifetime. About three of every 10 adults with an eating disorder is male and less than half of those with eating disorders will ever seek treatment. An eating disorder is not a lifestyle choice and can be fatal.

Advertisement

Hornby said that anyone encouraging the men in their life to seek help should be empathetic and wary of the stigma that eating disorders are not perceived as masculine.

Anyone suffering from an eating disorder can seek help from a registered dietitian or a therapist that specializes in eating disorders or intuitive eating. Hornby said everyone should be wary of dietitians that advertise weight loss and warned that diets can lead to eating disorders.

“Eating disorder recovery is often not a linear recovery process,” Hornby said. “There are peaks and valleys but I am very fortunate to have a great support system around me.”