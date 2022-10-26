Volunteers build specialty bikes in Westminster for children with disabilities

Jim Emmons, left, a Carroll Lutheran Village resident, and David Lassen of Gaithersburg work together to assemble a customized bike for a child with disabilities, during a bike clinic organized by the Volunteers for Medical Engineering program, at the TownMall of Westminster on Friday, October 21, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Children with physical disabilities often require special, and sometimes expensive, bicycle features in order to ride. At a recent event in Westminster, nine volunteers worked to bring the joy of cycling to five Carroll County kids by creating specialized bikes for them.

The crew working with Volunteers for Medical Engineering crafted the custom bikes Friday at TownMall of Westminster.

“We bring people together as a team so they can use their skills in order to help people with disabilities,” Volunteers for Medical Engineering Program Director Angela Tyler said.

Bicycle modifications include flattened pedals, easy-grip handlebars and seat modifications such as harnesses and seat belts. Children in need of adaptive bikes are evaluated and measured by occupational and physical therapists so each bike can be fully customized to their needs.

Tyler said it’s also important for the bicycles to look cool.

“Children with disabilities want to fit in like everyone else,” Tyler said. “They want to look good, they want to feel like they’re part of the neighborhood, and they want to ride with their siblings.”

All families receiving a bicycle made a suggested donation to the volunteer group. A $250 project fee helps cover the cost of supplies. Labor donated by volunteer engineers is valuable and free, Tyler said, adding that custom adaptive bicycles usually sell for about $2,000 apiece.

VME continues to offer custom bicycles to any child that needs one, but Tyler said holding a bicycle clinic allows the organization to conveniently fulfill multiple orders at once. The volunteer organization is a part of Maryland’s IMAGE Center, a nonresidential center for independent living whose staff are primarily people with disabilities who teach independent living skills.

Another bike clinic is planned in Baltimore Nov. 5.

“It’s really cool to see the kids get on the bike,” Tyler said, “the smiles never get old. A lot of times this is the first bike they’ve had at home.

“Just to see them get on the bikes and see their smiles and the excitement from the families is awesome to see.”