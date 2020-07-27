Hampstead man dies following motorcycle crash in Silver Run

A 28-year-old Hampstead man, Denton Shively, died early in the morning Monday, July 27 after his motorcycle crashed on Md. 97 in Silver Run.
The Littlestown (Pa.) Police Department said that before the crash an officer tried to make a traffic stop on the driver of the motorcycle, but he accelerated away.
“The officer continued in the direction the motorcycle was heading and came upon the crash scene. The officer called for emergency medical services personnel to respond and provided emergency care to the motorcyclist until EMS units arrived,” according to a news release from Maryland State Police (MSP).
EMS and police were called to the scene shortly before 3:30 a.m. Emergency medical providers pronounced Shively deceased at the scene of the crash. The Maryland State Police Crash Team took over the investigation. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore will perform an autopsy.
The crash involved one vehicle, a 2016 Yamaha FZ09 motorcycle ridden by Shively. Police believe from preliminary investigation that the motorcycle left the shoulder of the road and struck a utility pole on southbound Md. 97 near Arters Mill Road.
According to the release, “The cause and contributing factors of the crash remain under investigation. Investigators have determined the motorcycle was unregistered and the operator did not have a motorcycle endorsement on his driver’s license.”
The investigation is continuing.
MDOT State Highway Administration personnel helped to detour traffic around the scene of the crash.