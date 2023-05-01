Sykesville man killed, five others injured in four-car collision on Route 97 Saturday night

A four-vehicle collision Saturday night on Route 97 near Bartholow Road in Sykesville resulted in the death of one man. Five others were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Michael Fultz Jr., 29, of Sykesville, died Saturday night at the scene of the collision, according to a news release from the Maryland State Police.

Police said Fultz was driving a 2007 Chevy Cobalt, traveling south on Route 97, when his vehicle crossed the center line at about 9:15 p.m. and struck three northbound vehicles.

An Eldersburg man, who was driving one of the three vehicles, and his child passenger, sustained serious injuries and were taken to John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, police said. The other two vehicles were driven by Westminster residents; both drivers and one other child passenger were transported to Carroll Hospital Center Saturday night with serious injuries, police said. Their conditions were unknown as of Monday afternoon.

First responders from multiple Carroll County Fire/Emergency Medical Services companies, including Winfield, Gamber, Sykesville, Westminster, New Windsor and Lisbon, were on the scene to assist.

The Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack and Maryland State Police Crash Team are investigating the collision. Police said they believe that alcohol and excessive speed may have been contributing factors in the crash but gave no evidence to support those claims.

Anyone with information about the collision can contact the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack at 410-386-3000.