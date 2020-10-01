16-year-old boy dies after being hit by car in Hampstead, police say

A 16-year-old boy died Wednesday night after being hit by a car while crossing Md. 482 in Hampstead, police announced.
The teen, from Hampstead, was attempting to cross the road along with three other youths at Brodbeck Road just before 8 p.m. when a 2020 Toyota Corolla hit him, Maryland State Police said in a news release. The teen was taken to Carroll Hospital, where he died.
Sgt. John McGee said Maryland State Police would not release the teen’s name at this time. The other three youths were not injured, to his knowledge.
The driver of the Corolla, a 24-year-old Hampstead man, remained at the scene of the accident, McGee said, and it won’t be clear whether he will be cited or charged in relation to the accident until an investigation is finished.
The Maryland State Police Crash Team is investigating, according to the release. State police were assisted at the scene by the Maryland State Highway Administration, Hampstead Police Department, Manchester Police Department, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Carroll County Mobile Crisis Team.
Police ask anyone with information about the accident to contact the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack at 410-386-3000.
Baltimore Sun Media reporter Donovan Conaway contributed to this article.