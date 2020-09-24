Westminster man killed when car hits deer on Md. 97, knocking it into car he was riding in

In the early morning hours of Thursday, a 42-year-old Westminster man was killed when a car struck a deer on Md. 97 that flew into the car he was riding in, Maryland State Police announced.
A 24-year-old New Windsor woman was driving a 2015 Honda Accord south on Md. 97 when she struck a deer in the road, sending it flying into the northbound lanes and into a 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe, in which Jason Blair was a passenger, according to a state police news release. Blair suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, investigative officer Christopher Loudin said.
Both drivers remained at the scene of the crash, he said.
The crash left Md. 97 closed from 6:50 a.m. to 9 a.m., according to the release. The crash occurred north of Bartholow Road.
“It was absolutely a freak accident and definitely unexpected,” Loudin said.
No one will be charged or cited in relation to the crash, he said.
State police troopers from the Westminster Barrack responded, as did the Maryland State Highway Administration and the Winfield Community Volunteer Fire Department, the release states. Maryland State Police are investigating.