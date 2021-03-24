Fuel truck crash near Mount Airy leaves one dead

Police identified the driver of the truck as William J. Costigan, 57, of Damascus. Costigan was declared deceased at the scene, according to the release. All lanes of I-70 were closed for hours due to the truck fire. There were no other injuries reported. The lanes of I-70 were reopened to traffic around 9 p.m. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, the State Highway Administration, and Maryland Department of Transportation assisted with the lane closures and detours for drivers.