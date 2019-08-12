Maryland State Police investigating after man dies in crash on I-70 near Mount Airy

Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal accident that took place Monday morning in Mount Airy on Interstate 70, near the Howard County line with Carroll County.
Police responded to a 911 call for an accident at about 8:38 a.m. Monday, according to a state police news release, and found Delonte DeAngelo Bowman, 37, of White Plains, dead at the scene.
Bowman was driving a 2004 Ford F-150 pickup truck that, according to a preliminary report, struck the rear of a Honda CRV, then ran off the road and through a fence and trees before coming to rest on Old Frederick Road, according to the release.
Bowman’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of his death, according to the release.
Anyone with information about the accident should call the Maryland State Police Waterloo Barrack at 410-799-2101 and reference case number 19-MSP-033730.