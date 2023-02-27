Sykesville resident killed near Eldersburg in collision with construction vehicle

A construction vehicle crossed double yellow lines on Liberty Road in Carroll County and struck a car head-on Friday afternoon, killing Sykesville resident Paneth Lin Riley, 42, according to a news release from Maryland State Police.

Riley’s 2018 Toyota Highlander and a 2004 Gradall XL4100 Series 2 collided just west of Eldersburg at the intersection of Liberty Road and Washington Road at about 2 p.m., Friday, state police said.

The Gradall, a type of construction equipment that allows its driver to operate a digging bucket on an extendable arm, is owned by MT Laney Construction of Eldersburg.

According to police, the Gradall was traveling east on Liberty Road and Riley’s vehicle was headed west when the construction vehicle crossed the double yellow lines and struck the Highlander.

State Police First Sgt. and CRASH Team Cmdr. Ron Menchey, whose team handles investigations of this nature, said it is not known why the Gradall crossed into oncoming traffic, but alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

“They still have inspections that they have to do, search warrants and things of that nature, so there’s no other update,” Menchey said Monday afternoon.

A representative of MT Laney Construction could not be immediately reached for comment.

The incident is under investigation, with Maryland State Police Cpl. James Lantz as primary investigator.

