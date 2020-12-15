Pedestrian struck, killed while walking on I-70 in Mount Airy

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Interstate-70 in Mount Airy, according to a Maryland State Police news release.
The incident occurred on Monday morning just after 6:30 on westbound I-70, about one-half mile prior to Md. 27.
According to the preliminary MSP investigation, the pedestrian walked into lane 3 of the highway in front of a 2005 Sterling truck tractor with a fuel tanker in tow. The tanker truck was not able to stop in time and struck the pedestrian, who died due to the injuries sustained from the collision, according to the police.
The pedestrian has not yet been identified pending notification of family.
The truck was being operated by Paris Dukes, 49, of Baltimore. No charges have been filed.
The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack at 410-386-3000.
The story will be updated.