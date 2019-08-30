Mount Airy woman killed, two children injured, in single-vehicle collision

A Mount Airy woman was killed Friday afternoon when the truck she was driving left a Mount Airy road and struck a tree. Two children were also injured in the single-vehicle collision.
According to a Maryland State Police news release, Michelle Lawson, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries incurred. Two young children who were passengers in the vehicle were airlifted to Johns Hopkins Hospital by MSP Aviation for evaluation and treatment.
At approximately 3:57 p.m., in the 4700 block of Md. 27 (Ridge Road), a gray, 2018 Ford F-150 operated by Lawson was traveling southbound when, for reasons unknown, it crossed over the solid double yellow line and into the northbound lane of Md. 27, and then proceeded off of the roadway, where it struck a tree and came to its final rest, according to the release.
Md. 27 reopened early Friday evening after being closed for some two hours, according to an MSP spokesman.
Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact trooper Klinger at the Maryland State Police Westminster barrack at 410-386-3000.