Mount Airy woman killed, two children injured, in single-vehicle collision

At approximately 3:57 p.m., in the 4700 block of Md. 27 (Ridge Road), a gray, 2018 Ford F-150 operated by Lawson was traveling southbound when, for reasons unknown, it crossed over the solid double yellow line and into the northbound lane of Md. 27, and then proceeded off of the roadway, where it struck a tree and came to its final rest, according to the release.