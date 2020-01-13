One man is dead after his vehicle crossed over the center line of Md. 194 and collided with a truck in Keymar, police say.
Paul Horns, 83, of New Jersey, was heading north Friday afternoon when his 2007 Mercury Milan crossed into the southbound lane and hit a Ford F-350 hauling a large equipment trailer, according to a Monday news release from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. Police, fire and rescue personnel responded at about 1:13 p.m. to the area of Md. 194 and Y Road.
Maryland State Police aviation flew Horns to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with life-threatening injuries, to which he succumbed a short time after arriving, the release reads.
The 24-year-old Keymar man who drove the F-350 and a 20-year-old male passenger from Taneytown were uninjured and refused medical care, according to the release. Police did not identify the driver in the release.
The cause of the crash is unknown, but police do not believe alcohol was a factor. No charges are expected to be filed against the driver of the F-350, according to Jonathan Light, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation is being continued by the Sheriff’s Office crash reconstruction unit. Anyone who may have witnessed the vehicle collision or has any information that could aid in the investigation should contact Master Deputy Craft at 410-386-5900 or Bcraft@Carrollcountymd.gov.