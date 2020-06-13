Westminster motorcyclist killed in collision on Littlestown Pike

Troopers from the Westminster barrack responded to a reported collision in the area of southbound Littlestown Pike (Md. 97) at John Owings Road, according to the release. The investigation revealed that a 2004 International truck being operated by Armando Lopez Morales 45, of Hyattsville, was traveling southbound on Littlestown Pike when traffic slowed in the southbound lanes in front of Morales’ vehicle.