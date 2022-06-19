Maryland State Police: Two men killed in single-car crash on Manchester Road on Sunday morning

A 20-year-old man and 19-year-old man died in a car crash on Manchester Road early Sunday morning, Maryland State Police said.

Kyler Robinson, 20, of Spring Grove, Pennsylvania, and Wesley Singh, 19, of Hanover, Pennsylvania, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Troopers arrived around 3:45 a.m. to the area of Manchester Road south of Little Lane for a single-vehicle collision and found a white 2022 Hyundai Kona that struck a telephone pole. Troopers believe the car left the roadway, hit the telephone pole and came to a rest upside down on its roof 20 feet from the road.

Emergency medical services and fire personnel extricated Robinson and Singh from the car and pronounced them dead from their injuries.

Maryland State Police ask anyone with information about the crash to call Trooper First Class Adle or accident reconstructionist Trooper First Class Spencer at the Westminster Barrack at 410-386-3000.