Some Carroll County farmers markets postponing start dates due to coronavirus pandemic

According to Alice Settle-Raskin, Mount Airy Farmers Market master, she decided to make changes to the farmers market in March as news of the pandemic developed. Settle-Raskin will be sending a weekly newsletter of what’s available for pre-orders from vendors. They will also be calling for volunteers soon to run products to patrons and a gatekeeper. The market will have two side and there will only be 10 patrons allowed on each side at a time.