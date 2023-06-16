Carroll County Farm Museum hosts Therapeutic Recreation Day for individuals with disabilities

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Dave Thomen of D's Magic entertains a crowd with a magic trick during ltherapeutic recreation day at the Carroll County Farm Museum on Tuesday June 13, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

This week, Chloe Slaterbeck joined dozens of other teens for a day filled with games, including corn hole, adaptive lacrosse and modified golf at the Carroll County Farm Museum.

Her mother, Liz Slaterbeck, said the event, dubbed Therapeutic Recreation Day, was a way for Chloe, 15, to play and be herself, which can be difficult in other circumstances since Chloe is autistic.

Advertisement

“It’s nice having a place to come where people all hold extra understanding for people that act or behave differently,” said Liz Slaterbeck, of Manchester.

Advertisement

Hundreds of people attended the picnic-style event Tuesday, enjoying birds of prey from the Bear Branch Nature Center, creepy crawly animals from Piney Run Park, balloon creations, D the magician, food, music, giveaways and more.

Carroll County Department of Recreation and Parks therapeutic recreation specialist Ann Marie Foster said the annual family fun event, first held in 1989, has been an important way for individuals with all types of disabilities to get out of the house and socialize. Foster said this year’s event was held on a Tuesday afternoon because it was more economical to coordinate vendors and supplies midweek, and public-school students benefit from the event being held just a few days after the last day of classes.

“It’s a big crowd and we just love having them here,” Carroll County Farm Museum manager Jane Sewell said. “There’s a lot for them to do here, a lot for them to see, so there’s something for everyone, but especially the therapeutic group. It’s wonderful, we love having them.”

Foster said magic by Dave “D” Thomen was an exciting addition to this year’s entertainment lineup. Crowds were captivated by the magician’s robust stage presence as he wandered around performing tricks.

Dave Thomen of D's Magic entertains a crowd with a magic trick during ltherapeutic recreation day at the Carroll County Farm Museum on Tuesday June 13, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

In another Therapeutic Recreation Day first, attendees had the opportunity to learn belly dancing from Parks and Recreation dance instructor Khandi Ranlet. The 71-year-old Mount Airy resident regularly teaches line dancing, belly dancing for older adults and move-and-groove dancing for the disabled community. Ranlet said she has been belly dancing since her early 20s, but had not taught the art until Tuesday.

“Everybody responds to music,” Ranlet said. “They might not like all different all kinds of music, but there’s some form of music out there that everybody will respond to. The belly dancing music that I’m using is very heavy, with a drum beat. Something that they can relate to — it’s primal.”

Advertisement

Music was a big draw for the Rupert family of Hampstead. Ken Rupert said it is important to find time to take his son, Daniel, out of the house. Daniel has Sotos Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder caused by a defective gene on the fifth chromosome. Sotos is characterized by learning disabilities, misaligned physical growth and distinctive facial features, although symptoms of the syndrome can be wide-ranging and varied.

“We do self-directed events that get him out in public,” Ken Rupert said, “and socializing is important because once you get out of the system, there’s really nothing for you unless you make it yourself. That’s what we do, we try to find events with music and get him out there, because he’s one that loves music.”

Therapeutic Recreation Day was also a great opportunity for 63-year-old Westminster resident Jan Gibens to spend time with her three grandchildren. Gibens said she was excited to see how the kids react to the different animals at the event.

A live screech owl and red tailed hawk awed many attendees, thanks to the Bear Branch Nature Center at Hashawha. Park Superintendent Dawn Harry said she most enjoys days when she gets to show off the birds.

“People love them,” Harry said. “You don’t get to see these animals up close personal too often, so folks are really eager to come over and learn more about them — see what they’re all about.”

Advertisement

Erin Seabord of Mount Airy, left, is joined by Penn-Mar employee Kim Anders as they examine a Red-tailed hawk, being shown by Hashawha Environmental Center, during a therapeutic recreation day at the Carroll County Farm Museum on Tuesday June 13, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Screech owls grow to be around 8 inches tall, and many wondered if he was fully grown. The owl turned and contorted its head in a way that appeared inquisitive and the hawk looked regal and poised, stretching its wings every few minutes. Harry said the hawk is relatively outgoing after 23 years of being around humans. Red-tailed hawks live to be around 30.

“She’s been doing this longer than I have,” Harry said.

The Piney Run Park & Nature Center also contributed creepy crawly critters to the recreation day. An eastern box turtle name Boris and an American toad named Clyde were popular among attendees, but Piney Run park assistant Kayla Musselman, of Mount Airy, 19, said a common king snake named Elvis stole the show. Elvis is more than 5 feet long.

A 5-year-old Great Pyrenees therapy dog with a tail dyed purple named Millie was almost certainly the softest living animal at the event, and possibly the most friendly. Millie works for Crisis Response Canines, a nonprofit organization that provides therapy dog access to first responders who have handled critical incidents such as mass shootings. Hampstead resident Debby Rosenburg, the organization’s Maryland team lead, said the farm museum event provides therapeutic recreation for Millie as well.

Debby Rosenberg, left, with Crisis Response Canines, holds the leash for Millie, as New Windsor resident Robert Coleman pets the a Great Pyrenees therapy dog during therapeutic recreation day at the Carroll County Farm Museum on Tuesday June 13, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

“It’s a balance,” Rosenburg said, “because the dogs absorb a lot of the emotional distress that people feel, so they have to be de-stressed too. So doing something like this is work for her — don’t get me wrong — but it’s more fun than work.”

Advertisement

Millie has a way of drawing stress out of people, Rosenburg said, and had a great interaction with one attendee who is typically afraid of dogs. Her tail is dyed purple to serve as a conversation starter, Rosenburg added.

Firefighters and the disabled community benefit from understanding one another, Westminster Fire Department Capt. Corey Milewski said, so it made sense for the department to contribute to the event with a fire truck and personnel to answer questions.

“We love coming out here and answering questions, because we love getting involved and helping in this type of way,” Milewski said. “We love coming out here and showing off what we do.”

Children and disabled residents are often afraid of firefighters, which can make firefighting more challenging. Milewski said learning is a two-way street, and firefighters — who are trained in emergency medicine — should understand things such as how to carry a disabled individual and why it may be best to turn off lights and sirens before approaching a house.

Carroll County Breaking News As it happens When big news breaks, be the first to know. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

“We’re not scary,” Milewski said. “We’re trying to not be scary people, we’re there to help.”

Advertisement

As a therapeutic recreation specialist, Foster is responsible for coordinating the adaptive recreation program and events for the county Department of Recreation and Parks. She said residents can look forward to an Americans with Disabilities Act anniversary celebration picnic at Deer Park on July 26.