The Carroll County Farm Museum’s custom-built, farm-themed playground will make its debut on Saturday during the Farm Museum’s annual Fall Harvest Celebration.
“We wanted a theme that would correspond with the Farm Museum itself," Farm Museum advisory board Chairman Ralph Robertson said in July. “I think it’s something we’ll be really proud of.”
In July, the Board of County Commissioners awarded the nearly $160,000 contract to Cunningham Recreation, of Queenstown.
At the time, Joanne Weant, Farm Museum manager, described the new playground as having climbing structures that resemble corn stalks, a tractor, and a barn, spanning a little less than 1,800 square feet. Educational farm facts will be posted around the structure, she said.
The Farm Museum was without a playground throughout the spring, summer and early fall, since the old one was removed. Weant said the wooden structure was at least 20 years old.
The poultry coops in the adjoining Farmyard Friends area have been upgraded as well with a new exhibit area and new coops, according to Weant, who added that Lehigh Portland Cement Company in Union Bridge and Thomas, Bennett and Hunter Inc. in Westminster helped sponsor this part of the project.
The Fall Harvest Celebration is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. It is the Farm Museum’s oldest event, having been hosted there for 53 years as part of their educational mission to connect the history of farming in the county to the present day agriculture industry, according to Weant.
Admission is free. The event includes live music, hayrides, tours and children’s crafts and games. Artisans will also be on site. Paid activities include the corn cannon, scarecrows and food.