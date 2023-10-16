Carroll County Farm Museum’s maintenance building rebuild under way following 2021 fire

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Construction progress of the maintenance building at Carroll County Farm Museum is seen on Friday, October 13, 2023. The museum's previous maintenance building that was destroyed in a fire in March 2021 (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Funding has been approved for interior construction on a new maintenance building at the Carroll County Farm Museum in Westminster.

The Board of Carroll County Commissioners Thursday unanimously approved $937,016 for the interior of the 5,400-square foot pole barn, which replaces a maintenance building that was destroyed in a March 2021 fire.

No one was injured when the county-owned maintenance building went up in flames, and no other buildings were affected, according to the notice of investigation from the Office of the State Fire Marshal. The 40-by-140-square foot structure had vehicles and offices inside.

The exterior shell of the new building has been constructed. The new interior space will include a maintenance shop, restoration room, tool and supply room, office space, break room, restrooms, shower facilities, a mechanical room, and freezer space, according to a county briefing paper.

Staff from the county’s Office of Procurement said eight proposals for the project were received. The commissioners approved the hiring of Jeffrey Brown Contracting, LLC, a construction company in Towson.

The 140-acre Farm Museum property is owned by the county and is used to demonstrate life on a farm in the late 1800s. Tours are given by costumed guides and visitors can see a collection of antique farm machinery and horse-drawn carriages within the five exhibition buildings, according to the county’s Community Services website.

The museum provides demonstrations of 19th century skills, and has a gift shop, an 18th century barn, garden and fish pond.

It is also home to annual events such as Civil War reenactments, Fourth of July celebrations and the Maryland Wine Festival.