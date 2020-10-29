Farm Museum set for final free Friday event, with food trucks, activities for kids

Carroll County Farm Museum manager Joanne Weant said she has been “extremely pleased” by turnout for the special Friday events that have included family-oriented fun and food trucks throughout October.
The Farm Museum will host its final Free Admission Friday on Oct. 30, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to a news release. The hourly activities for children that include storytime, oxen demonstrations a scavenger hunt and access to the on-site playground. Each child will receive a free craft kit to take home and a “special treat” in honor of Halloween.
Additionally, the Friday Night Bites Food Truck event will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Farm Museum. Admission is also free for this event. Visitors are welcome to purchase food to eat at the museum or to take home. Nine food trucks from around the region have registered to attend the event, offering a variety of entrees from hot dogs to crabcakes and desserts from funnel cakes to ice cream.
“Our goal was to give the community a safe recreational outlet in these very different times. We also wanted to support small business by allowing the food trucks an additional sales opportunity," Weant said via email. “We know the weather forecast isn’t promising Friday but we hope visitors will consider braving the elements and stopping by.”
Free Admission Friday and Friday Night Bites will be held rain or shine so visitors are asked to dress for the weather, according to the release. Six-foot social distancing will be maintained, hand sanitizer is available and all visitors over the age of five are asked to wear a mask while on the Farm Museum grounds, except for when they are eating.
“We’ve been extremely pleased with the turnout this month,” Weant said. "We’ve averaged about 400 visitors each Friday over the course of the entire day, which has kept us well within the state guidelines for outdoor events. All of the visitors have been great about complying with the required social distancing.
"We’ve been able to offer a variety of food trucks each week including some new trucks that haven’t been here before. It has been fantastic to see so many families and children enjoying the facility.”
For more information, call 800-654-4645 or visit www.carrollcountyfarmmuseum.org or Carroll County Farm Museum on Facebook.