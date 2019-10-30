Family and Children’s Services on Wednesday unveiled renderings and other details of its planned $5.6 million family support center, which will centralize the organization’s services in one place and reduce overhead costs, according to its CEO.
The Family Support Center at West End Place will offer adult day care, senior housing, services for families affected by domestic violence, and behavioral health services for adults, families, and children, according to an Oct. 24 news release from Family and Children’s Services (FCS).
The project is a renovation and expansion of the existing West End Place facility, where medical adult day care and senior living apartments are currently offered, at 7 School House Ave. in Westminster.
FCS CEO F.T. Burden said the project was motivated by a desire to put all of its services in one place, meet needs of the growing population they serve and reduce costs. Staff has outgrown the outpatient mental health clinic on Court Street in Westminster and the West End Place living spaces need updating, Burden said at the day care facility Wednesday. Currently, the services of FCS are divided among three locations in Carroll County.
The first phase of project involves constructing a 10,000-square-foot addition where the main parking lot is now at West End Place, according to Burden. Episcopal Housing Corporation, which has previous experience building in Westminster, is serving as the development consultant, he said.
“We’re trying to figure out ways how to create some economies of scale, how to integrate our programs in a more comprehensive way because that was a big part of our goal," Burden said. “Our strategic plan was to have more integration, which ultimately means better service for our clients, that they don’t have to go from one location to the next, but can get everything all in one place.”
The first-floor renovation of the adult day care and offices will allow FCS to serve more seniors and consolidate counseling and case management services, according to an FCS brochure. The second floor of the existing building will be “updated and refreshed” to improve the senior living apartments, the brochure states.
Burden estimates they will have about 40 parking spaces. Although many people come in and out of West End Place each day, different services are provided at different hours, so Burden expects the additional parking will be sufficient, he said.
A paved half-circle along 36th Street will serve as a dropoff area, according to the site plan.
FCS hopes to complete fundraising by the first half of 2020 and break ground later that year, according to the Oct. 24 release.