Carroll County commissioners approve family self-sufficiency grant, providing residents with housing assistance, support services

A program that helps Carroll County residents get financial aid for housing and provides supports to put those participants on the road to self-sufficiency will continue.
At its Thursday meeting, the Carroll County Board of Commissioners approved the submission of a family self-sufficiency grant renewal application to support an existing program coordinator position.
The family self-sufficiency program was established within the county’s bureau of housing in 1996 and is designed to assist residents who receive housing assistance through the Department of Housing and Urban Development to become more economically self-sufficient by providing supportive services.
“It’s really a fantastic program,” Celene Steckel, director of the county’s department of citizen services, told commissioners. “We are here requesting $79,440 through this grant which will be used to support the salary and fringe [benefits] of the program coordinator position.”
Danielle Yates of the Bureau of Housing and Community Connections, said the program coordinator works with the participants to create individual goals, typically including furthering education, obtaining and maintaining suitable employment, repairing credit and attending housing counseling programs. The coordinator refers participants to community partners that will help improve their education, job skills, and family life.
“Historically, approximately 85% of participants will attend college or receive vocational training,” Yates said. “Approximately 60% will no longer receive housing subsidy assistance once they graduate from the program.”
She mentioned for the past two years, they have been flat funded at $62,481 but this year the department is able to request the full cost of the coordinator position. No county dollars are required for the position of the program, Yates added.
According to the program coordinator, Carol Smith, more than 30 residents were served by the program last year.
“We currently have 25 participants and 23 of those 25 have escrow accounts which means 92% saw an increase in their earned income after they joined,” she said. “We start an escrow account with HUD funds when their rent portion goes up from an increase of earned income and the HUD subsidy goes down.”
During an initial assessment, program participants establish goals and sign a five-year contract and upon successful completion of the contract, are encouraged to use their escrow accounts for activities that enhance self-sufficiency. These might include purchasing a vehicle, paying off debt, pursuing additional education or putting a down payment on a home.
“Even with the challenge of COVID-19 in the last year and a half, since August there have been three graduations with escrow awards … Three more participants will be graduating by the end of the year, having successfully reached all of their personal goals as well as HUD’s goal of being suitably employed,” Smith said.
“Celene, you’re beaming with pride,” Commissioner President Ed Rothstein, R-District 5, said to the director. “You’ve got a Rockstar team and it shows.”