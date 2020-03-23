xml:space="preserve">
Sykesville basement fire displaces family

By
Carroll County Times
Mar 23, 2020 4:34 PM
Firefighters responded to a basement fire in a Sykesville home Monday afternoon, quickly dousing the blaze in approximately 10 minutes, according to a spokesperson.
A family of three was displaced after a fire started in their basement in Sykesville on Monday, March 23, according to a Sykesville-Freedom District Fire Department spokesman..

The fire started in the furnace area of the basement in the 6200 block of Rolling View Drive, according to Bill Flanagan, public information officer for the fire company. Firefighters were called at about noon and the fire was out in approximately 10 minutes, he said. There were no injuries, Flanagan said, and the cause is under investigation.

The family relocated due to a loss of power after the fire, according to Flanagan. The power was shut off for firefighters’ safety and must be inspected before it can be restored, he said.

The Rapid Intervention Team (RIT) was called in case the firefighters battling the blaze inside the single family home needed to be evacuated, but the RIT crew did not have to engage, Flanagan said.

A hydrant outside the home gave firefighters easy access to water, he said.

Firefighters from Gamber, Winfield, and Howard County’s West Friendship department assisted Sykesville, according to Flanagan.

