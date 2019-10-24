Family and Children’s Services is planning to build a $5.6 million family support center in downtown Westminster to centralize services in one place, according to a news release.
West End Place will offer adult day care, senior housing, services for families affected by domestic violence, and behavioral health services for adults, families, and children, the Thursday release from Family and Children’s Services (FCS) states.
The project is a renovation and expansion of the existing West End Place facility, where adult day care is currently offered, at 7 School House Ave., Kelley Rainey, director of case management services for FCS in Carroll County, wrote in an email.
The services that will be provided at West End Place are already offered by FCS, but in three different locations, according to the release. Services are currently split between West End Place, an outpatient mental health clinic on Court Street and a separate shelter, according to FCS staff.
“This project is going to mean better access to safety and to support — in a one-stop setting,” Rainey is quoted as saying in the release. “We will be able to provide supportive case management, adult day care and behavioral health services in one really secure, safe environment.”
Plans for the facility will be unveiled at 10 a.m. Wednesday at 7 School House Ave., according to the release. The project will involve renovating the Historic West End Schoolhouse, built in the late 19th century, and constructing a new building next to it, the release states.
Funding came from several public sources such as the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, and “major” private funding came from the Kahlert Foundation in Carroll County and the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation, according to the release. A “major” grant from the U.S. Department of Justice will fund the installation of a “range of technological tools” to provide better services, the release states.
“West End Place is vital to the health and well-being of Carroll County, especially our senior citizens and those who need mental health and domestic violence services,” Greg Kahlert, president of the Kahlert Foundation, said in the release. “We are proud to support their work.”
The Oct. 30 event is co-sponsored by the Community Development Network of Maryland and will be the second of several events planned for Maryland Community Development Week.
“We are excited to help highlight this wonderful family support center project in Westminster,” Odette Ramos, executive director of the Community Development Network of Maryland, said in the release. “This project will help FCS provide holistic services to families in Carroll County.”
FCS hopes to complete fundraising by the first half of 2020 and break ground later that year, according to the release.