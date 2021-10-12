Fall Harvest Celebration is Saturday at Carroll County Farm Museum; event to honor county’s land preservation efforts

The 55th annual Fall Harvest Celebration, featuring a variety of artisan demonstrations, food and live music, is Saturday at the Carroll County Farm Museum.
Held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the free event also will celebrate the county achieving nearly 75% of its goal to preserve 100,000 acres of farmland. This effort will be marked with an exhibit and a ceremony, where Maryland Secretary of Agriculture Joseph Bartenfelder will serve as a guest speaker.
Local farming groups, lawmakers, county executives and agriculture preservation managers from neighboring counties have been invited to attend.
In addition, around 10:30 a.m. a bus will take guests on an hourlong tour of nearby preserved farms. There will be two buses with limited space available, and individuals must register in advance online. Check-in will be at the outer pavilions to the left of the museum parking lot and outside the entrance gate.
“The agricultural heritage of the county is very important to us,” Joanne Weant, manager of the farm museum, said. “We’re thrilled to be a part of their celebration.”
Historically, the event has drawn up to 5,000 visitors throughout the day, she mentioned, adding guests can also enjoy demonstrations from blacksmiths, tinsmiths and “old-time equipment” from the Mason-Dixon Historical Society, along with an oxen demonstration, beekeepers, farm animals, craft vendors and more.
Children will have the opportunity to go on a scavenger hunt, grab some to-go craft kits or play on the site’s playground.
“We work hard to make it a very family-friendly event … It’s educational but also fun,” she said.
Although the main festival was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Weant said the farm museum hosted several smaller substitution events.
The Fall Harvest Celebration will be exclusively outdoors, rain or shine, while the museum’s indoor spaces remain closed.