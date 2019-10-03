“It puts the onus on all of us to think of fire safety first. Don’t putt the cigarette butt out the window. If you are going to have a camp fire or a pit fire, check the surrounding area first, make sure you don’t have a potential for it to take off and grow,” he said. “If you have the ability, make sure you have a working hose nearby, or a bucket filled with water so if something does occur, you can react appropriately before it becomes a problem for everyone else.”