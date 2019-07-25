Bringing the '4-H family’ back together: Clubs team up in preparation for Carroll County fair

Though the Carroll County 4-H and FFA Fair hadn’t opened to the public yet, there was a gentle bustle on the grounds Thursday morning.
Clubs from around the county delivered their crafts and banners and booths, and mulched their beautification gardens.
The South Carroll Tree of Life 4-H Club had a longer travel time than some to make it to the Carroll County Ag Center in Westminster, but they were making quick work of their beautification garden.
The national 4-H theme this year is “Let the Good Times Grow.”
In the South Carroll garden, they planted a tall measuring stick so that fair guests could measure their heights and take photos to post on social media. A big golden cutout of a sun served as a backdrop for the garden they were planting.
Club member Max Deluca said, “We’ve been working on this for the last two, three weeks. It took us about a month to get it all set up and ready.”
He was looking forward to the small engine competition the next day and would also be entering a hog and a go-kart, as well as putting hours in at the french fry stand.
“I had it done,” he said of the go-kart. “And then I tried to take a left turn except the left tire was flat. It ended up with a tree in the front. So I had to weld it back together. But that’s ready.”
Owen Dennis, of the Hampstead 4-H Club, was working with his family and club members as they started mulching their space near the Buck Miller Arena.
They planned to add in sunflowers and a fountain with a working pump. In the front, on a small section of wooden fence, the club painted some of the life skills the value.
Sunflowers are a theme in the club’s booth and banner, so they decided to carry them over to the beautification project, Dennis said. “Our club is really small. But we’re looking to get bigger. That’s our goal,” he added.
Inside, kids brought their crafts and projects in a steady stream throughout the day.
Beth Hester and Bonnie Stevens, co-superintendants of booths and banners, oversaw the delivery of those projects, which are some of the major group projects for the clubs.
Working together on these projects is a way to learn teamwork skills, Hester said. This year, the rules for the dimensions of the booths were different, so judges will be looking at how well the clubs paid attention to the regulations, Stevens added.
“I think this is kind of the start of the kids getting excited,” she said. “They’re getting their projects in, the things that they’ve worked on all year.”
The two superintendents recognize how much work the group projects can be — not just for the kids, but the parents who often put in many hours and open up their homes as work spaces for the clubs.
“I was a 4-H parent, then I was a 4-H volunteer, then I was a 4-H leader, and now I’m a superintendent. So I can recall what it’s like to be there,” Stevens said.
Hester agreed: “Sometimes, you just don’t get to that second or third project.”
But these few days before the public is welcomed into the fair are kind of like a reunion for the “4-H family,” Hester said.
“I look forward to today because it’s watching the kids reunite with each other,” she said. “It’s kind of like going to camp in a way. You’re rejuvinating all those friendships that you make, and it may be the one time out of the year that you really get to see everybody.”
For both, that 4-H family is generational. Though he lives in Wyoming, Hester is proud to keep track of her 8-year-old grandson as he enters his first fair.
“We were the ones helping the kids haul in a booth and a banner ... now we’re seeing our children. They are now the new leaders of the clubs and the volunteers that are doing the projects,” she said.
Stevens recalls when many of the now-17- and 18-year-olds helping at the fair this year were just starting out at age 8 or 9.
“You watch them evolve as little people into young adults ... I can just step back and they’ve already toured the younger boys and girls on how to do [something]," she said. "It just keeps evolving, it just keeps revolving. It’s really quite cool.”