2019 Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair schedule

THURSDAY, JULY 25
The following is the schedule for the 2019 Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair. It is subject to change. Listed are time, event and site.
9 a.m.- 7p.m. Fair Beautification Set-up (All entries must be completed by 7 p.m.), Fair Grounds
9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Booth & Banner Entered, Red Building
10 a.m.-12 p.m. Engineering & Technology Exhibits Entered & Judged (except for robotics), Red Building
2 p.m.-5 p.m. Craft Department Exhibits Entered & Judged, Extension Office
5 p.m.-7 p.m. General Dept. Exhibits Entered & Judged, Red Building
FRIDAY, JULY 26
9 a.m. Tractor Operation Contest & Certification, Gesell Lot
9 a.m. Garden Tractor / Small Engine Operator Contest, Gesell Lot
10 a.m. Fair Beautifications Exhibits Judged, Fair Grounds
11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dining Hall Opening for Lunch, Burns Hall
1 p.m.-3 p.m. Poultry Exhibits Entered, Poultry Barn
1 p.m.-4 p.m. Photography Dept. Entered and Judged, Extension Office
1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Garden Products Sheet Judging, Red Building
2 p.m.-5 p.m. Garden Products Exhibits Entered & Judged, Red Building
2 p.m.-5 p.m. Mechanical Arts Entered, Therapeutic Ring
3 p.m.-5 p.m. Clothing Entered and Judged, Red Building
3 p.m.-5 p.m. Shoe Box Floats Entered, Extension Office
3 p.m.-5 p.m. Silk and Dried Floral Exhibits Entered, Red Building
3 p.m.-6 p.m. Art Department Exhibits Entered and Judged, Red Building
4 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Dining Hall Opening for Dinner, Burns Hall
5 p.m. Tractor Pull-Farm Stock Gates open @ 4p.m. (Paid Event), Buck Miller Arena
7 p.m. Tractor and Semi Truck Pull- Interstate Tractor Pullers (Paid Event), Buck Miller Arena
SATURDAY, JULY 27
8 a.m.-1 p.m. Carroll County Farmers Market Lower Grass Area
8:30 a.m. Archery Contest, Gesell Lot
6:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m. Livestock Breeding Show Animals Arrive, Shipley Building
8 a.m.-2 p.m. Antique Tractor Show, Parking Lot
8 a.m.-2 p.m. Antique Tractor Pull, Buck Miller Arena
8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Woodworking Department Exhibits Entered and Judged, Red Building
9 a.m.-12 p.m. Plants and Flowers Entered and Judged, Red Building
9 a.m.-1 p.m. Indoor Building Closed to the Public for Judging, Red Building
9 a.m.-11 a.m. Ag Commodities Entered and Judged, Red Building
9 a.m.-11 a.m. Canning Entered and Judged, Red Building
9 a.m.-11 a.m. Club Books Entered, Red Building
9 a.m.-11 a.m. Home Environment Entered and Judged, Red Building
9 a.m.-11 a.m. Wool Exhibits Entered Only, Red Building
9 a.m.-12 p.m. Clover Department Exhibits Entered and Judged, Red Building
9 a.m.-2 p.m. Robotics Contest Extension Office
9:30 a.m. Breeding Swine Show & Beef Heifer Show followed by Breeding Sheep Show & Breeding Goat Show, Shipley Building
9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Natural Resources Entered and Judged, Red Building
9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Fa.m.ily Life Entered and Judged, Blizzard Building
10 a.m.-12 p.m. Lost Arts Department Exhibits Entered and Judged, Red Building
10 a.m.-1 p.m. Rabbit Check-In Rabbit Barn
11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dining Hall Open for Lunch, Burns Hall
11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dairy Cattle Arrive, Shipley Building
12 p.m. Children's Pedal Pull Registration In Front of Shipley
12 p.m.-7 p.m. Mechanical Bull Rides, Vendor Area
12 p.m.-7 p.m. Kids Pony Rides, Vendor Area
12:30 p.m.-2 p.m. Service Learning Exhibits Entered and Judged, Red Building
1 p.m. Children’s Pedal Pull In Front of Shipley
1 p.m.-9 p.m. Indoor Exhibits Open to the Public, Red Building
2 p.m.-3 p.m. Alpaca Arrive, Shipley Building
4 p.m. Alpaca Show, Shipley Building
4 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Dining Hall Open for Dinner, Burns Hall
4 p.m. Clover Food Entry Bake Sale, Red Building
4 p.m. Family Fun Fest, Activity Tent
4:30 p.m. Gates open for Truck Races, Buck Miller Arena
5:30 p.m. Vintage Grain Truck Races & Truck Drag Racing (Paid Event), Buck Miller Arena
7:30 p.m. Michael Rosman Comedy, Activity Tent
8 p.m.-10 p.m. Market Livestock arrive at Fair except MARKET SWINE, Shipley Building
SUNDAY, JULY 28
6:30 a.m.-9 a.m. Market Livestock arrive at Fair except MARKET SWINE, Shipley Building
8 a.m.-11 a.m. Dairy Goats Exhibits arrive at Fair Shipley Building
9 a.m.-9 p.m. Indoor Exhibit Building open to the public, Red Building
9 a.m. Market Goat & Market Sheep Weigh in Shipley Building
9 a.m. Rabbit Showmanship, Rabbit Barn
9:30 a.m. Dairy Cattle Judging Contest, Shipley Building
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Car Show, Parking Lot
10 a.m. Automotive Contest, Gesell Lot
11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dining Hall Open for Lunch, Burns Hall
12 p.m.-2 p.m. Horse Day @ the Fair, Buck Miller Arena
12 p.m.-6 p.m. Mobil Glass Studio, Vendor Area
12 p.m.-7 p.m. Mechanical Bull Rides, Vendor Area
12 p.m.-7 p.m. Kids Pony Rides, Vendor Area
12 p.m. Children's Pedal Pull Registration In Front of Shipley
1 p.m. Children’s Pedal Pull In Front of Shipley
2 p.m. Billy Harrison and the Haywire Band, Activity Tent
2 p.m. Clover Small Pet Show, Shipley Building
3 p.m. Poultry Clover Show, Poultry Barn
3 p.m. Small Animal Dress Up, Shipley Building
4 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Dining Hall Open for Dinner, Burns Hall
4 p.m. Master of Chainsaw Carver (Marty Long), Vendor Area
5 p.m. Parade Line Up, Landon C. Burns Park
6 p.m. Parade, Fair Grounds
7 p.m. Elly Cooke, Activity Tent
7 p.m. Ms. Carroll County Farm Bureau Contest, Shipley Building
7 p.m. Wheelbarrow Races, Buck Miller Arena
7 p.m. Dairy Orientation, Shipley Building
7:30 p.m. Master of Chainsaw Carver Marty Long, Vendor Area
MONDAY, JULY 29
8 a.m. Chamber of Commerce Breakfast, Burns Hall
8 a.m. Clover Rabbit Show, Rabbit Barn
8 a.m. Rabbit & Cavy Show, Rabbit Barn
8 a.m. English Horse Show, Horse Rings
8 a.m. Beef Steer Weigh-In, Shipley Building
8:30 a.m. Dairy Cattle Fitting and Showing followed by Dairy Breed Show, Shipley Building
9 a.m.-9 p.m. Indoor Exhibits Building Open to the Public, Red Building
9 a.m. Cavy Showmanship, Rabbit Barn
9 a.m. Poultry Exhibits Judged, Poultry Barn
10 a.m.-12 p.m. Small Pets Entered & Judges (Released immediately after being judged), Red Building
11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dining Hall Open for Lunch, Burns Hall
12 p.m. Master of Chainsaw Carver (Marty Long), Vendor Area
12 p.m.-7 p.m. Mechanical Bull Rides, Vendor Area
12 p.m.-7 p.m. Kids Pony Rides, Vendor Area
1 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Livestock Skill-A-Thon, Extension Office
2 p.m.-8 p.m. Mobil Glass Studio, Vendor Area
4 p.m.-6 p.m. Dairy Steers Entered, Shipley Building
4 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Dining Hall Open for Dinner, Burns Hall
5 p.m. Mini Fashion Review, Activity Tent
5 p.m.-9 p.m. Market Swine arrive at Fair / Weigh In, Shipley Building
5:15 p.m.-5:45 p.m. Registration for Be a Farmer Contest, Vendor Area
5:30 p.m. Master of Chainsaw Carver Marty Long, Vendor Area
6 p.m. Sheep Market Show, Shipley Building
6 p.m. Touch a Truck, Vendor Area
6 p.m. Be a Farmer Contest, Vendor Area
6:30 p.m. Poison Whiskey with special guest Boot N Rally, Finch Stage
6:30 p.m. Ray Owens, Activity Tent
7:30 p.m. Dairy Goat Orientation, Shipley Building
8 p.m. Master of Chainsaw Carver (Marty Long), Vendor Area
8:30 p.m. Ray Owens, Activity Tent
TUESDAY, JULY 30
9 a.m. Sheep Showmanship, Shipley Building
9 a.m. Rabbit-Bred by Exhibitor Show, Rabbit Building
9 a.m.-9 p.m. Indoor Exhibit Building Open to Pubic, Red Building
9 a.m.-2 p.m. Children’s Day Activities, Vendor Area
11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dining Hall Open for Lunch, Burns Hall
10 a.m. Master of Chainsaw Carver Marty Long, Vendor Area
10 a.m. Ray Owen “The Chicken Man”, Activity Tent
11:30 a.m. Meat Goat Show (Held after conclusion of Sheep Showmanship), Shipley Building
12 p.m. Ray Owen “The Chicken Man”, Activity Tent
12 p.m.-7 p.m. Mechanical Bull Rides, Vendor Area
12 p.m.-7 p.m. Kids Pony Rides, Vendor Area
2 p.m. Master of Chainsaw Carver Marty Long, Vendor Area
2 p.m. Ray Owen “The Chicken Man”, Activity Tent
2 p.m.-8 p.m. Mobil Glass Studio, Vendor Area
4 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Dining Hall Open for Dinner, Burns Hall
4:30 p.m. Shepherds Lead Contest, Shipley Building
5 p.m. Master of Chainsaw Carver Marty Long, Vendor Area
5:15 p.m.-5:45 p.m. Registration for Be a Farmer Contest, Vendor Area
6 p.m. Be a Farmer Contest, Vendor Area
6 p.m. Swine Showmanship, Shipley Building
6:30 p.m. Wild West Night, Buck Miller Arena
7 p.m. Salem Bottom Boys, Activity Tent
8:30 p.m. Master of Chainsaw Carver Marty Long Vendor Area
WEDNESDAY, JULY 31
8 a.m. Western Horse Show Lower Horse Rings
8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Food Exhibits Entered and Judged (Absolutely no entries allowed after 11:30 a.m.), Red Building
8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Red Building Closed for Judging, Red Building
9 a.m. Dairy Goat Fitting & Showing followed by Breeding show, Shipley Building
9 a.m. Livestock Judging, Shipley Building
11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dining Hall Open for Lunch, Burns Hall
12 p.m.-7 p.m. Mechanical Bull Rides, Vendor Area
12 p.m.-7 p.m. Kids Pony Rides, Vendor Area
1 p.m.-5 p.m. Nathan Blizzard Hall Closed for Cake Auction, Blizzard Building
1 p.m.-10 p.m. Medford & Alesia Buildings Open to the Public, Red Building
2 p.m.-4 p.m. Decorated Cakes on display for public viewing, Extension Office
2 p.m. -8 p.m. Mobil Glass Studio, Vendor Area
4 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Dining Hall Open for Dinner – Weather Permitting, Burns Hall
5:15 p.m.-5:45 p.m. Registration for Be a Farmer Contest, Vendor Area
5 p.m.-10 p.m. Nathan Blizzard Hall Open to Public, Blizzard Building
6 p.m. Carroll’s Got Talent Presented by the Carroll Arts Council, Finch Stage
6 p.m. Be a Farmer Contest, Vendor Area
6 p.m. Market Swine Show, Shipley Building
6 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Exhibitor Pre-Bake sale (not included in cake auction) Must Have Claim Check to Purchase, Red Building
6:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Inside Bake Sale (items not included in Auction), Red Building
7 p.m. Cake Auction, Activity Tent
THURSDAY, AUGUST 1
7:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m. Senior (60+) Exhibits Entered, Blizzard Building
9 a.m. Dairy Cattle Fit Out Contest, Shipley Building
9 a.m.-11 a.m. Senior Exhibits Judged, Blizzard Building
9 a.m.-9 p.m. Indoor Exhibit Building Open to Public, Red Building
10 a.m. Poultry Judging Contest, Ext. Office Room E
11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dining Hall Open for Lunch, Burns Hall
11 a.m. Beef Cattle Showmanship, Shipley Building
11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Senior Exhibits Open to Public, Blizzard Building
12 p.m.=7 p.m. Mechanical Bull Rides, Vendor Area
12 p.m.-7 p.m. Kids Pony Rides, Vendor Area
12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m. Senior Day Entertainment (Everyone Welcome), Activity Tent
1 p.m. Written Rabbit Judging Contest, Rabbit Barn
2 p.m.-8 p.m. Mobil Glass Studio, Vendor Area
2:30 p.m. Dairy Steer Show (Held after conclusion of Beef Showmanship), Shipley Building
4 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Dining Hall Open for Dinner, Burns Hall
5 p.m. Outdoor Awards Program, Activity Tent
5:15 p.m.-5:45 p.m. Registration for Be a Farmer Contest ,Vendor Area
5:30 p.m. Gates open for Riley Green, Buck Miller Arena
6 p.m. Indoor Awards Ceremony, Activity Tent
6 p.m. Be a Farmer Contest, Vendor Area
6:30 p.m. Poultry Awards Program, Ext. Office Room E
7 p.m. Rabbit Awards Program, Rabbit Barn
7 p.m. Market Steer Show, Shipley Building
7 p.m. Opening Band – Elly Cooke, Finch Stage
8 p.m. Concert – Riley Green, Finch Stage
11 p.m. Dairy Breeding Cattle Released Shipley Building
FRIDAY, AUGUST 2
9 a.m.-1 p.m. Senior Exhibits Open to Public, Blizzard Building
9 a.m.-9 p.m. Indoor Building Open to the Public, Red Building
10 a.m. All animals not in the Livestock Sale are released, Shipley Building
11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dining Hall Open for Lunch, Burns Hall
12 p.m. Horse Pull, Buck Miller Arena
12 p.m.-7 p.m. Mechanical Bull Rides, Vendor Area
12 p.m.-7 p.m. Kids Pony Rides, Vendor Area
1 p.m.-2 p.m. Senior Citizen Exhibits Released, Blizzard Building
4 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Dining Hall Open for Dinner, Burns Hall
4:30 p.m. Scholarships Awards, Shipley Building
5 p.m.-6 p.m. Taneytown Dance Club, Activity Tent
5:30 p.m. Livestock Sale, Shipley Building
7:30 p.m. The Garrett Shultz Band, Activity Tent
8 p.m. Silent Auction Closed, Shipley Building
9 p.m. Silent Auction Winners Posted, Shipley Building
10 p.m. Raffle Drawing Winner Announced, Information Booth
SATURDAY, AUGUST 3
FAIR OFFICALLY CLOSED FOR EXHIBIT VIEWING
8 a.m.-1 p.m. Carroll County Farmers Market, Pond Area
8 a.m. Poultry Exhibits Released & Barn Clean Up, Poultry Barn
9 a.m. Rabbit Exhibits Released & Barn Clean Up, Rabbit Barn
9 a.m. Shipley Building Release & Fair Clean Up (Exhibitors with last names starting with M-Z), Shipley Building
9 a.m.-11 a.m. Indoor Exhibits Released, Red Building
11 a.m. Red Building Tear Down & Fair Clean Up (Exhibitors with last names starting with M-Z), Red Building
3 p.m. Gates open for Car Demolition Derby, Buck Miller Arena
5 p.m. Car Demolition Derby (Paid Event), Buck Miller Arena
SUNDAY, AUGUST 4
9 a.m.-? Completion of Fair Ground Clean-up, Fair Grounds
Following exhibit release, Fair Clean Up begins and continues until Fair Grounds is returned to Pre-Fair Conditions.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 6
7 p.m. Consumer Education Judging Awards, Extension Office
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 7
7:30 p.m. Fair Evaluation Meeting Open to All, Extension Office