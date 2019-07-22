Advertisement

2019 Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair schedule

By
| Carroll County Times |
Jul 22, 2019 | 12:00 PM
THURSDAY, JULY 25

The following is the schedule for the 2019 Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair. It is subject to change. Listed are time, event and site.

9 a.m.- 7p.m. Fair Beautification Set-up (All entries must be completed by 7 p.m.), Fair Grounds

9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Booth & Banner Entered, Red Building

10 a.m.-12 p.m. Engineering & Technology Exhibits Entered & Judged (except for robotics), Red Building

2 p.m.-5 p.m. Craft Department Exhibits Entered & Judged, Extension Office

5 p.m.-7 p.m. General Dept. Exhibits Entered & Judged, Red Building

Piper Gawel, 8, of Pleasant Valey 4-H Club hugs a pair of Jacob sheep belonging to her and her brother Grady at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair in Westminster Saturday, July 28, 2018.
Piper Gawel, 8, of Pleasant Valey 4-H Club hugs a pair of Jacob sheep belonging to her and her brother Grady at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair in Westminster Saturday, July 28, 2018.
FRIDAY, JULY 26

9 a.m. Tractor Operation Contest & Certification, Gesell Lot

9 a.m. Garden Tractor / Small Engine Operator Contest, Gesell Lot

10 a.m. Fair Beautifications Exhibits Judged, Fair Grounds

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dining Hall Opening for Lunch, Burns Hall

1 p.m.-3 p.m. Poultry Exhibits Entered, Poultry Barn

1 p.m.-4 p.m. Photography Dept. Entered and Judged, Extension Office

1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Garden Products Sheet Judging, Red Building

2 p.m.-5 p.m. Garden Products Exhibits Entered & Judged, Red Building

2 p.m.-5 p.m. Mechanical Arts Entered, Therapeutic Ring

3 p.m.-5 p.m. Clothing Entered and Judged, Red Building

3 p.m.-5 p.m. Shoe Box Floats Entered, Extension Office

3 p.m.-5 p.m. Silk and Dried Floral Exhibits Entered, Red Building

3 p.m.-6 p.m. Art Department Exhibits Entered and Judged, Red Building

4 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Dining Hall Opening for Dinner, Burns Hall

5 p.m. Tractor Pull-Farm Stock Gates open @ 4p.m. (Paid Event), Buck Miller Arena

7 p.m. Tractor and Semi Truck Pull- Interstate Tractor Pullers (Paid Event), Buck Miller Arena

Taylor Barnes of Westminster competes in the 12,000-pound farm stock class tractor pull at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster Friday, July 27, 2018.
Taylor Barnes of Westminster competes in the 12,000-pound farm stock class tractor pull at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster Friday, July 27, 2018.
SATURDAY, JULY 27

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Carroll County Farmers Market Lower Grass Area

8:30 a.m. Archery Contest, Gesell Lot

6:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m. Livestock Breeding Show Animals Arrive, Shipley Building

8 a.m.-2 p.m. Antique Tractor Show, Parking Lot

8 a.m.-2 p.m. Antique Tractor Pull, Buck Miller Arena

8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Woodworking Department Exhibits Entered and Judged, Red Building

9 a.m.-12 p.m. Plants and Flowers Entered and Judged, Red Building

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Indoor Building Closed to the Public for Judging, Red Building

9 a.m.-11 a.m. Ag Commodities Entered and Judged, Red Building

9 a.m.-11 a.m. Canning Entered and Judged, Red Building

9 a.m.-11 a.m. Club Books Entered, Red Building

9 a.m.-11 a.m. Home Environment Entered and Judged, Red Building

9 a.m.-11 a.m. Wool Exhibits Entered Only, Red Building

9 a.m.-12 p.m. Clover Department Exhibits Entered and Judged, Red Building

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Robotics Contest Extension Office

9:30 a.m. Breeding Swine Show & Beef Heifer Show followed by Breeding Sheep Show & Breeding Goat Show, Shipley Building

9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Natural Resources Entered and Judged, Red Building

9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Fa.m.ily Life Entered and Judged, Blizzard Building

10 a.m.-12 p.m. Lost Arts Department Exhibits Entered and Judged, Red Building

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Rabbit Check-In Rabbit Barn

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dining Hall Open for Lunch, Burns Hall

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dairy Cattle Arrive, Shipley Building

12 p.m. Children's Pedal Pull Registration In Front of Shipley

12 p.m.-7 p.m. Mechanical Bull Rides, Vendor Area

12 p.m.-7 p.m. Kids Pony Rides, Vendor Area

12:30 p.m.-2 p.m. Service Learning Exhibits Entered and Judged, Red Building

1 p.m. Children’s Pedal Pull In Front of Shipley

1 p.m.-9 p.m. Indoor Exhibits Open to the Public, Red Building

2 p.m.-3 p.m. Alpaca Arrive, Shipley Building

4 p.m. Alpaca Show, Shipley Building

4 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Dining Hall Open for Dinner, Burns Hall

4 p.m. Clover Food Entry Bake Sale, Red Building

4 p.m. Family Fun Fest, Activity Tent

4:30 p.m. Gates open for Truck Races, Buck Miller Arena

5:30 p.m. Vintage Grain Truck Races & Truck Drag Racing (Paid Event), Buck Miller Arena

7:30 p.m. Michael Rosman Comedy, Activity Tent

8 p.m.-10 p.m. Market Livestock arrive at Fair except MARKET SWINE, Shipley Building

Ryan Leister, 16, of Taneytown, cleans his Red Angus Steer in preparation for the Carroll County 4H/FFA livestock sale.
Ryan Leister, 16, of Taneytown, cleans his Red Angus Steer in preparation for the Carroll County 4H/FFA livestock sale.
SUNDAY, JULY 28

6:30 a.m.-9 a.m. Market Livestock arrive at Fair except MARKET SWINE, Shipley Building

8 a.m.-11 a.m. Dairy Goats Exhibits arrive at Fair Shipley Building

9 a.m.-9 p.m. Indoor Exhibit Building open to the public, Red Building

9 a.m. Market Goat & Market Sheep Weigh in Shipley Building

9 a.m. Rabbit Showmanship, Rabbit Barn

9:30 a.m. Dairy Cattle Judging Contest, Shipley Building

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Car Show, Parking Lot

10 a.m. Automotive Contest, Gesell Lot

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dining Hall Open for Lunch, Burns Hall

12 p.m.-2 p.m. Horse Day @ the Fair, Buck Miller Arena

12 p.m.-6 p.m. Mobil Glass Studio, Vendor Area

12 p.m.-7 p.m. Mechanical Bull Rides, Vendor Area

12 p.m.-7 p.m. Kids Pony Rides, Vendor Area

12 p.m. Children's Pedal Pull Registration In Front of Shipley

1 p.m. Children’s Pedal Pull In Front of Shipley

2 p.m. Billy Harrison and the Haywire Band, Activity Tent

2 p.m. Clover Small Pet Show, Shipley Building

3 p.m. Poultry Clover Show, Poultry Barn

3 p.m. Small Animal Dress Up, Shipley Building

4 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Dining Hall Open for Dinner, Burns Hall

4 p.m. Master of Chainsaw Carver (Marty Long), Vendor Area

5 p.m. Parade Line Up, Landon C. Burns Park

6 p.m. Parade, Fair Grounds

7 p.m. Elly Cooke, Activity Tent

7 p.m. Ms. Carroll County Farm Bureau Contest, Shipley Building

7 p.m. Wheelbarrow Races, Buck Miller Arena

7 p.m. Dairy Orientation, Shipley Building

7:30 p.m. Master of Chainsaw Carver Marty Long, Vendor Area

Ryan Gothrup of Mobile Glass Studios fashions a pitcher out of clear glass during a glassblowing demonstration at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair in Westminster Thursday, August 2, 2018.
Ryan Gothrup of Mobile Glass Studios fashions a pitcher out of clear glass during a glassblowing demonstration at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair in Westminster Thursday, August 2, 2018.
MONDAY, JULY 29

8 a.m. Chamber of Commerce Breakfast, Burns Hall

8 a.m. Clover Rabbit Show, Rabbit Barn

8 a.m. Rabbit & Cavy Show, Rabbit Barn

8 a.m. English Horse Show, Horse Rings

8 a.m. Beef Steer Weigh-In, Shipley Building

8:30 a.m. Dairy Cattle Fitting and Showing followed by Dairy Breed Show, Shipley Building

9 a.m.-9 p.m. Indoor Exhibits Building Open to the Public, Red Building

9 a.m. Cavy Showmanship, Rabbit Barn

9 a.m. Poultry Exhibits Judged, Poultry Barn

10 a.m.-12 p.m. Small Pets Entered & Judges (Released immediately after being judged), Red Building

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dining Hall Open for Lunch, Burns Hall

12 p.m. Master of Chainsaw Carver (Marty Long), Vendor Area

12 p.m.-7 p.m. Mechanical Bull Rides, Vendor Area

12 p.m.-7 p.m. Kids Pony Rides, Vendor Area

1 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Livestock Skill-A-Thon, Extension Office

2 p.m.-8 p.m. Mobil Glass Studio, Vendor Area

4 p.m.-6 p.m. Dairy Steers Entered, Shipley Building

4 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Dining Hall Open for Dinner, Burns Hall

5 p.m. Mini Fashion Review, Activity Tent

5 p.m.-9 p.m. Market Swine arrive at Fair / Weigh In, Shipley Building

5:15 p.m.-5:45 p.m. Registration for Be a Farmer Contest, Vendor Area

5:30 p.m. Master of Chainsaw Carver Marty Long, Vendor Area

6 p.m. Sheep Market Show, Shipley Building

6 p.m. Touch a Truck, Vendor Area

6 p.m. Be a Farmer Contest, Vendor Area

6:30 p.m. Poison Whiskey with special guest Boot N Rally, Finch Stage

6:30 p.m. Ray Owens, Activity Tent

7:30 p.m. Dairy Goat Orientation, Shipley Building

8 p.m. Master of Chainsaw Carver (Marty Long), Vendor Area

8:30 p.m. Ray Owens, Activity Tent

Katelyn Allender, 7, of Upperco, shoulders Falcon, an Easter egger, in the Poultry Barn at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair in Westminster Thursday, August 2, 2018.
Katelyn Allender, 7, of Upperco, shoulders Falcon, an Easter egger, in the Poultry Barn at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair in Westminster Thursday, August 2, 2018.
TUESDAY, JULY 30

9 a.m. Sheep Showmanship, Shipley Building

9 a.m. Rabbit-Bred by Exhibitor Show, Rabbit Building

9 a.m.-9 p.m. Indoor Exhibit Building Open to Pubic, Red Building

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Children’s Day Activities, Vendor Area

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dining Hall Open for Lunch, Burns Hall

10 a.m. Master of Chainsaw Carver Marty Long, Vendor Area

10 a.m. Ray Owen “The Chicken Man”, Activity Tent

11:30 a.m. Meat Goat Show (Held after conclusion of Sheep Showmanship), Shipley Building

12 p.m. Ray Owen “The Chicken Man”, Activity Tent

12 p.m.-7 p.m. Mechanical Bull Rides, Vendor Area

12 p.m.-7 p.m. Kids Pony Rides, Vendor Area

2 p.m. Master of Chainsaw Carver Marty Long, Vendor Area

2 p.m. Ray Owen “The Chicken Man”, Activity Tent

2 p.m.-8 p.m. Mobil Glass Studio, Vendor Area

4 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Dining Hall Open for Dinner, Burns Hall

4:30 p.m. Shepherds Lead Contest, Shipley Building

5 p.m. Master of Chainsaw Carver Marty Long, Vendor Area

5:15 p.m.-5:45 p.m. Registration for Be a Farmer Contest, Vendor Area

6 p.m. Be a Farmer Contest, Vendor Area

6 p.m. Swine Showmanship, Shipley Building

6:30 p.m. Wild West Night, Buck Miller Arena

7 p.m. Salem Bottom Boys, Activity Tent

8:30 p.m. Master of Chainsaw Carver Marty Long Vendor Area

Scarlett Steiner, 5, of Westminster pets a four-month old satin rabbit while visiting Children's Day at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair in Westminster Tuesday, July 31, 2018.
Scarlett Steiner, 5, of Westminster pets a four-month old satin rabbit while visiting Children's Day at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair in Westminster Tuesday, July 31, 2018.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 31

8 a.m. Western Horse Show Lower Horse Rings

8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Food Exhibits Entered and Judged (Absolutely no entries allowed after 11:30 a.m.), Red Building

8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Red Building Closed for Judging, Red Building

9 a.m. Dairy Goat Fitting & Showing followed by Breeding show, Shipley Building

9 a.m. Livestock Judging, Shipley Building

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dining Hall Open for Lunch, Burns Hall

12 p.m.-7 p.m. Mechanical Bull Rides, Vendor Area

12 p.m.-7 p.m. Kids Pony Rides, Vendor Area

1 p.m.-5 p.m. Nathan Blizzard Hall Closed for Cake Auction, Blizzard Building

1 p.m.-10 p.m. Medford & Alesia Buildings Open to the Public, Red Building

2 p.m.-4 p.m. Decorated Cakes on display for public viewing, Extension Office

2 p.m. -8 p.m. Mobil Glass Studio, Vendor Area

4 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Dining Hall Open for Dinner – Weather Permitting, Burns Hall

5:15 p.m.-5:45 p.m. Registration for Be a Farmer Contest, Vendor Area

5 p.m.-10 p.m. Nathan Blizzard Hall Open to Public, Blizzard Building

6 p.m. Carroll’s Got Talent Presented by the Carroll Arts Council, Finch Stage

6 p.m. Be a Farmer Contest, Vendor Area

6 p.m. Market Swine Show, Shipley Building

6 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Exhibitor Pre-Bake sale (not included in cake auction) Must Have Claim Check to Purchase, Red Building

6:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Inside Bake Sale (items not included in Auction), Red Building

7 p.m. Cake Auction, Activity Tent

Brittany Hill positions Grand Champion winner Margaret Smith of Deep Run 4-H Club with her Apple "Pi" Pie to have a photo taken with members of the the Good Ole Carroll County Farm & Business Fair Supporters syndicate, which bought her pie for $12,000 in the Cake Auction at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair in Westminster Wednesday, August 1, 2018.
Brittany Hill positions Grand Champion winner Margaret Smith of Deep Run 4-H Club with her Apple "Pi" Pie to have a photo taken with members of the the Good Ole Carroll County Farm & Business Fair Supporters syndicate, which bought her pie for $12,000 in the Cake Auction at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair in Westminster Wednesday, August 1, 2018.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 1

7:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m. Senior (60+) Exhibits Entered, Blizzard Building

9 a.m. Dairy Cattle Fit Out Contest, Shipley Building

9 a.m.-11 a.m. Senior Exhibits Judged, Blizzard Building

9 a.m.-9 p.m. Indoor Exhibit Building Open to Public, Red Building

10 a.m. Poultry Judging Contest, Ext. Office Room E

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dining Hall Open for Lunch, Burns Hall

11 a.m. Beef Cattle Showmanship, Shipley Building

11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Senior Exhibits Open to Public, Blizzard Building

12 p.m.=7 p.m. Mechanical Bull Rides, Vendor Area

12 p.m.-7 p.m. Kids Pony Rides, Vendor Area

12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m. Senior Day Entertainment (Everyone Welcome), Activity Tent

1 p.m. Written Rabbit Judging Contest, Rabbit Barn

2 p.m.-8 p.m. Mobil Glass Studio, Vendor Area

2:30 p.m. Dairy Steer Show (Held after conclusion of Beef Showmanship), Shipley Building

4 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Dining Hall Open for Dinner, Burns Hall

5 p.m. Outdoor Awards Program, Activity Tent

5:15 p.m.-5:45 p.m. Registration for Be a Farmer Contest ,Vendor Area

5:30 p.m. Gates open for Riley Green, Buck Miller Arena

6 p.m. Indoor Awards Ceremony, Activity Tent

6 p.m. Be a Farmer Contest, Vendor Area

6:30 p.m. Poultry Awards Program, Ext. Office Room E

7 p.m. Rabbit Awards Program, Rabbit Barn

7 p.m. Market Steer Show, Shipley Building

7 p.m. Opening Band – Elly Cooke, Finch Stage

8 p.m. Concert – Riley Green, Finch Stage

11 p.m. Dairy Breeding Cattle Released Shipley Building

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 09: Riley Green performs onstage at Spotify House during CMA Fest at Ole Red on June 09, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Spotify) ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD **
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 09: Riley Green performs onstage at Spotify House during CMA Fest at Ole Red on June 09, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 2

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Senior Exhibits Open to Public, Blizzard Building

9 a.m.-9 p.m. Indoor Building Open to the Public, Red Building

10 a.m. All animals not in the Livestock Sale are released, Shipley Building

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dining Hall Open for Lunch, Burns Hall

12 p.m. Horse Pull, Buck Miller Arena

12 p.m.-7 p.m. Mechanical Bull Rides, Vendor Area

12 p.m.-7 p.m. Kids Pony Rides, Vendor Area

1 p.m.-2 p.m. Senior Citizen Exhibits Released, Blizzard Building

4 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Dining Hall Open for Dinner, Burns Hall

4:30 p.m. Scholarships Awards, Shipley Building

5 p.m.-6 p.m. Taneytown Dance Club, Activity Tent

5:30 p.m. Livestock Sale, Shipley Building

7:30 p.m. The Garrett Shultz Band, Activity Tent

8 p.m. Silent Auction Closed, Shipley Building

9 p.m. Silent Auction Winners Posted, Shipley Building

Folks bid at the Carroll County 4H/FFA livestock sale Friday August 3, 2018.
Folks bid at the Carroll County 4H/FFA livestock sale Friday August 3, 2018.

10 p.m. Raffle Drawing Winner Announced, Information Booth

SATURDAY, AUGUST 3

FAIR OFFICALLY CLOSED FOR EXHIBIT VIEWING

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Carroll County Farmers Market, Pond Area

8 a.m. Poultry Exhibits Released & Barn Clean Up, Poultry Barn

9 a.m. Rabbit Exhibits Released & Barn Clean Up, Rabbit Barn

9 a.m. Shipley Building Release & Fair Clean Up (Exhibitors with last names starting with M-Z), Shipley Building

9 a.m.-11 a.m. Indoor Exhibits Released, Red Building

11 a.m. Red Building Tear Down & Fair Clean Up (Exhibitors with last names starting with M-Z), Red Building

3 p.m. Gates open for Car Demolition Derby, Buck Miller Arena

5 p.m. Car Demolition Derby (Paid Event), Buck Miller Arena

William Holtz of Westminster and Jeremy Sperlein of Manchester, collide during the competition at the 4H/FFA Fair Demolition Derby Saturday August 4, 2018.
William Holtz of Westminster and Jeremy Sperlein of Manchester, collide during the competition at the 4H/FFA Fair Demolition Derby Saturday August 4, 2018.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 4

9 a.m.-? Completion of Fair Ground Clean-up, Fair Grounds

Following exhibit release, Fair Clean Up begins and continues until Fair Grounds is returned to Pre-Fair Conditions.

Ronny Parsons moves a pair of speakers while cleaning out Shipley Arena during the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster Saturday, August 2.
Ronny Parsons moves a pair of speakers while cleaning out Shipley Arena during the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster Saturday, August 2.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 6

7 p.m. Consumer Education Judging Awards, Extension Office

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 7

7:30 p.m. Fair Evaluation Meeting Open to All, Extension Office

