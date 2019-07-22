2019 Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair schedule

Brittany Hill positions Grand Champion winner Margaret Smith of Deep Run 4-H Club with her Apple "Pi" Pie to have a photo taken with members of the the Good Ole Carroll County Farm & Business Fair Supporters syndicate, which bought her pie for $12,000 in the Cake Auction at the Carroll County 4-H & FFA Fair in Westminster Wednesday, August 1, 2018. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)