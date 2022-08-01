4-H members entered a variety of rabbits in the rabbit breed show Monday morning at the 125th Carroll County Fair in Westminster. The showmanship competition occurred Sunday. Kids who show bunnies in the 4-H rabbit project can learn how to select a rabbit, explore breeds of rabbits, learn how to care for a rabbit, build their own rabbit house and and learn how to judge rabbits, while promoting the rabbit industry. The rabbits will remain on view for the public at the Rabbit Barn through Friday evening.
Hop stuff in the Carroll County Fair’s Rabbit Barn
