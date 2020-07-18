Facing eviction in Carroll County due to COVID-19? Here’s what you need to know.

Carroll residents who have housing vouchers that weren’t administered by Westminster City Housing and are facing eviction should contact Citizen Services at 410-386-3600. People facing eviction who received vouchers from Westminster should call the city’s housing authority at 410-848-2261, Steckel advised. Those concerned about being evicted who don’t have vouchers or are on a waiting list for vouchers should call HSP at 410-857-2999. Yard also invites people to visit the HSP office at 10 Distillery Drive in Westminster.