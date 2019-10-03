The film “Escalation” will be screened at the Carroll Arts Center and followed by a guided discussion about dealing with and preventing intimate partner abuse aimed at teens and young adults.
October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. According to the Center for Disease Control, one in four women will experience physical violence from an intimate partner, and college-aged women have the highest per capita rate of said abuse, according to a news release from the State’s Attorney’s Office.
The screening will take place Monday, Oct. 21 from 6-8 p.m.
The State’s Attorney’s Office and One Love Foundation are partnering to host the event. State’s Attorney Brian DeLeonardo and representatives from the Special Victims Unit, the One Love Foundation, Rape Crisis Intervention Services of Carroll County, Family and Children’s Services, and McDaniel College community will join the discussion panel.
The goal of the screening and discussion is to educate young people about safe and healthy relationship skills, according to the release. The One Love Foundation was founded in honor of Yeardley Love, a 22-year-old lacrosse player who was murdered by her ex-boyfriend in 2010.
“I am honored to team up with the One Love Foundation to bring awareness and education to our young adults because these conversations are a critical component toward prevention," State’s Attorney Brian DeLeonardo said. "It is important for our community to recognize the signs of intimate partner violence and learn about resources to help escape these cycles of violence.”