A: I have been the director of Campus Safety since October 2018 and had previously served as deputy chief in the department before leading the campus safety department at Garrison Forest [School]. So, this position brought me back to McDaniel where I get to work with my colleagues both in Campus Safety and other departments at McDaniel. As the director of Campus Safety, I provide leadership and support to McDaniel’s Department of Campus Safety. I am responsible for maintaining a high-functioning team that is trained in their job expectations and integrated into the broader campus community. My role analyzes and determines community safety needs and develops programs and systems to respond to those needs. I also coordinate the emergency preparedness and response procedures for the college community, as well as monitor state and federal laws related to campus security and law enforcement. In addition, I participate in on-campus, local, regional, and national professional development activities related to campus safety and protection.